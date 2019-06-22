Primate-Elect Of African Church Commends Obaseki’s Developmental Strides

The Primate-elect of the African Church, Most Rev. Julius Abbe, has commended the developmental strides of the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, describing his leadership style as people- centric.

The Primate-elect, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the governor at Government House in Benin City.

Abbe said “Edo people are grateful to God for choosing Obaseki as their governor, who is working very hard to touch the lives of everyone.”

Abbe noted that the 24 All Progressives Congress (APC) membership of the Edo House of Assembly is a proud achievement of the Obaseki-led administration and prayed for a second tenure in office for the governor.

He told the governor that he is the first Benin person to be elected as Primate of the church since its inception and assured that the church would invite the governor to his enthronement ceremony.

According to the Primate-elect, the African Church believes in partnering with government at all levels to impact positively on society, adding that the African Church has schools and other initiatives that contribute meaningfully to the wellbeing of the people.

“We want to make our presence stronger in the state by having more branches.”

In his response, Obaseki congratulated the Primate- elect, on his elevated position and said that his administration fully appreciates the role of God in human endeavours.

He said the Church has been a strong supporter of his administration, adding: “As government tries to meet the needs of the people, the burden goes to the church which has been providing succour to the masses.

“As we meet the needs of Edo people, we want to associate with organisations that will partner with us to fast-track development,” the governor said.