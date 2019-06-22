Self-abduction: Another Face Of Kidnapping?

Fake kidnapping is fast becoming a growing global phenomenon that cuts across all the continents in the world. DANJUMA JOSEPH writes on this dimension of criminality especially as it affects Nigeria

Tales of horror, torture, abuse and contemplation of suicide in kidnappers’ den have permeated the land. These tales are so earth shaking that at the end; no one wishes anybody even their worst foes any encounter with kidnappers.

And perhaps the rejection of the mere idea of abduction by all and sundry is now fuelling another ember which conflagration when it eventually bursts may consume the sheer fabric of trust that still remains among humans.

“It’s very hard for me to go back to that and think about what happened to me during those three days that I was tied up in that room.

“The three longest days of my life. When they left the room and I laid there on my mat alone, every single part of my body screaming and throbbing in absolute agony, I made a very calm decision to end my life”, said a journalist who spent some time in kidnappers’ den.

Of course terrifying tales like these and many other horrible ones that have been told in the past will easily send shivers down the spine of anyone if the news were told of a family member being abducted.

No one would hear a story narrated in this manner and many others being told and yet hesitate to take drastic measures. Ransom is the price for it, particularly in situations where security officials can’t help.

It is the emotional and psychological weakness in humans that are being exploited these days by dubious and desperate people with the tendency to steal by deliberately orchestrating their own kidnap while feigning sorrows in their hideouts.

Some years back when the overseer of Mountain of Liberation Ministry at Ereke Street, in Ojodu area of Lagos State, Prophet (Dr.) Chris Okafor, broke the news of his abduction in a telephone conversation on his way from Awka, the Anambra State capital where he had gone for a crusade, the congregation shuddered with fear.

After paying a ransom of N50m from the church’s savings to the supposed kidnappers to secure the pastor’s release, it was later discovered by some of the church members that the kidnap story was a ruse.

What informed their position was that when they went to receive their pastor at the Lagos airport, he bore no sign that he was ever kidnapped, instead, he looked fresh, and well fed.

The church members’ conviction was also based on the fact that the remains of one of the pastor’s security escorts who he said was killed in crossfire was not seen and neither was his identity known till date.

A similar incident was also reported when former Governor of Lagos State, Ambode, suspended Chief Yusuf Ogundare, the Baale of Shangisha, for faking his kidnap.

The most recent one, however, is that of Adewuyi Adegoke, a cleric with the Methodist Church, in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital who was apprehended by the police a couple of weeks ago for allegedly faking his own kidnap.

Rev. Adegoke, who was arrested by a team of crack detectives, was reported missing on the Esa Oke/Aramoko road while travelling to Ado Ekiti on a Sunday.

After his disappearance, the social media was awash with claims that he was abducted by herdsmen while travelling.

Days after his purported kidnap, it was learned that his alleged ‘abductors’ contacted the Methodist Church to demand for a ransom of N3m, while also threatening to murder the cleric if the ransom was not paid.

Unfortunately, for the reverend, he was tracked through the mobile phone that he was using to contact his family.

“The police have intercepted and arrested the holder of the phone with GSM no 09078589516 being used to demand for a ransom of N3 million from the families and church members of the kidnapped Methodist Reverend at First Bank area, Okeyinmi, Ado-Ekiti where he went to pick the ransom.

“Incidentally, the arrested suspect is the same Rev. Adewuyi Adegoke Peter. In interrogation, he confessed to have planned the kidnap of himself and demanded the N3 million ransom.

“He also stated that he lodged at a hotel within the metro and mentioned one Adewole Oluwadare Sunday, 25 years old, as his accomplice who helped in making the ransom demand calls.

“The two suspects have confessed to the crime and are detained at the Police state headquarters, Ado-Ekiti” a source said.

The wife of Rev Peter Adewuyi, said her husband had planned the abduction for some months.

Mrs Rebecca Adewuyi, explained that her husband, had been toying with the idea of arranging with kidnappers to extort money from people and friends for about two months.

“I had always been stopping him from doing that in the past,” she reportedly told church members saying it was the work of the devil.

In a related development, a 21-year-old man was recently arrested in Delta State, for faking his kidnap in a bid to collect money from his rich uncle.

The 21-year-old by name Justice Ifeanyi had wanted to play smart on his rich uncle to scoop money from him.

The self-kidnapper, had allegedly gone into hiding and sent a text message to his rich uncle that he had been kidnapped and would not be released until a ransom of N4 million was paid.

When he was arrested, he confessed to the police that he planned his own kidnap and made a ransom demand to secure his release.

“I left Rivers for Delta State to plan my kidnap so that I could collect money from my uncle to complete my father’s house in the village and celebrate the Christmas and New Year in a big way” he said.

But his bubble burst after his uncle informed the police and he was traced to his hideout from the text messages he sent to his uncle and arrested.

In a related development one Ufom Edet Udoh, was arrested for allegedly attempting to defraud his brother of N60m by staging his own kidnap.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, said one Victor Udoh, reported to the command that his younger brother, Ufom Edet Udoh, was kidnapped by unknown persons at Liverpool in Apapa area of Lagos state.

The PPRO said men of the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad, quickly swung into action and traced calls the complainant received on his phone.

He said that this led to the arrest of one Paul Philips Okiemute, who reported the case at the workplace of the supposed victim.

“Okiemute, upon questioning, confessed that Udoh staged his own kidnap to collect money from his elder brother, to solve his financial problems.

“Udoh was not kidnapped at all. It was all a planned attempt to stage his own kidnap so that he could be paid N60m ransom by his elder brother.

“The suspect said he made calls to the victim’s elder brother with an unknown number, demanding a ransom of N60m. Ufom Edet Udoh was later picked up and he confessed to the crime.

“He confessed to having checked into a hotel at Iyana-Ipaja area, where he spent three nights without food and water, hoping to cash the money,’’ he said.

In Cape Town, South Africa, a Nigerian, was arrested after he allegedly “kidnapped himself” and demanded a N2m ransom from his brothers whom he labelled “stingy fellows”.

Ani was, however, arrested after “some amount of money was sent across to an account number provided by the purported kidnappers”. A girl who was sent to cash in the sum of N100,000 naira was located by the police and “was tracked and picked”

The popular saying that what ever a man can do, a woman can also do, came to play in a case where 20-year-old girl who wanted to have a swell birthday party had been arrested in Ogun State, for stage-managing her own kidnap.

The 20-year-old lady, Adebayo, had left for the Lafenwa Market in Abeokuta but never returned, prompting her family to inform the police at the Lafenwa Police Divisional Headquarters that she was missing.

It was gathered that an unknown man later called the parents on phone to inform them that their daughter had been kidnapped and that they should pay a ransom of N200, 000 for her release.

“Based on the report by the parents, the Divisional Police Officer led detectives to an abandoned house in the Government Reservation Area where the girl was kept.

The discovery led to the arrest of Ogunremi, who happened to be the security man in the house. On interrogation, Ogunremi claimed to be the boyfriend of the girl and that they both planned to simulate her kidnap in order to raise money for her birthday from the parents,” Police said.

The self-kidnapping business is not peculiar to Nigeria or say Africa, in any way.

There are many other reported cases and there is possibility that the number would increase in the future as kidnapping continues as a big business and this will, of course, open more avenues for fakers to beat their victims at their games.

It is unfortunate that efforts to curb kidnapping in different parts of the country have not yielded the much needed results and now, people are beginning to kidnap themselves to earn a living.

The rising cases of kidnapping and the mode of operations of kidnappers have further compounded the challenges facing the security agents in the country.

The consequence of kidnapping is that it is a serious crime and has potential for transforming into other felonious offenses, such as physical violence, financial victimisation and murder.

Several state houses of assemblies in the country had unanimously passed into law a bill making kidnapping with the use of a gun or not, a capital offence or one that carried a 10-year-prison sentence upon conviction.

Similarly, the Nigerian Senate in September 2017, passed a bill which outlaws abduction, wrongful restraint or confinement for ransom.

The Senate also approved death sentence for whoever engages in the act and a 30-year-jail term for anybody that colludes with an abductor.

The bill sponsored by Isa Misau, APC-Bauchi, was passed into law after a consideration of the report by Senate committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

The bill in Clause 1 (3) stated: “Whoever is guilty of the offence and then results in the death of the victim shall be liable on conviction to be sentenced to death”

Clause 3 of the bill provides a 30-year jail term to anyone who colludes with abduct or to receive any ransom for the release of any person who has been wrongfully confined.

LEADERSHIP Weekend spoke with some lawyers on the development. Emmanuel Kuza, Paul Araneshri John and Aliyu Anzewu, all egal practitioners condemned the act of kidnapping in its totality.

John, was of the opinion that “The cardinal objective of a state as provided in fundamental principles and objectives of state policy in Nigeria constitution is protection of lives and property.

“Provide for their welfare and adequate security to secure their lives. Section 14(2) (B) of the 1999 Constitution clearly provides that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”.

“It’s the inability of government to cater for its citizens that led to the problem of insecurity. People are living in abject poverty. Of recent Nigeria was rated as poverty headquarters of the world. People in a bid to seek survival in a failed system forge means of survival: e.g they embark on all manners of crimes. Kidnapping is becoming rampant these days because it appears to be the fastest way of making money” he said.

On his part, Kuza said “Section 271 of the Penal Code defines kidnapping as “Whoever takes or entices any person, convey or moves the person out of any place to a place the person would not have ordinarily go, the person is said to have kidnapped such a person. Whereas Section 272 defines abduction as “ whoever by force compels or by any deceitful means induces any person to go any place, is said to abduct that person. Punishment for kidnapping is 10 years and above and may be with fine” he said.