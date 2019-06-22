NEWS
Water Hyacinth Traps 70 Niger Delta Communities -IYC
…Seeks NDDC’s Intervention
The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has declared the over 70 communities in Niger Delta region have been trapped by water hyacinth, which has taken over the creeks and waterways.
It said the communities, mostly located in Egbema Kingdom and environs in Delta and Edo States, are usually trapped in the riverine areas of the Niger Delta, especially during rainy seasons.
IYC, in a statement signed by its President, Pereotubo R. Oweilaemi, which made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital called on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to intervene.
The statement reads in part: “The riverine communities in the Niger Delta have been suffering from the perennial problem of blockade of the waterways by water hyacinth.
“Many of the communities are usually trapped in the riverine areas during this season. If not the interventions of government agencies, there would have been a big problem.
“Currently, over 70 communities in Egbema Kingdom and environ both in Delta and Edo States have been suffering from this scourge. Water weeds have taken over the entire the Creeks in the Benin River and its estuaries thereby making life miserable for the inhabitants.
“As we speak now, communities such as: Ofunama, Opuama, Polobubou, Ogbodugbudo, Ogboinbiri among others in Egbema Kingdom are being trapped by the water hyacinth which has locked up the entire Creeks.
“People cannot go about their lawful businesses as movements in and out of the affected communities are restricted. All the access roots to the communities including the Sapele axis have been taken over by the floating weeds.
“IYC is calling on NDDC to immediately respond to the plight of these communities. Let the Commission extends its intervention projects on water hyacinth to the Egbema Kingdom and other affected Niger Delta communities.
“NDDC should do all it can to save these communities from the looming humanitarian crisis arising from the scourge.
“Unless urgent steps are taken to cushion the effects, we foresee epidemic of human disaster that will be of an unimaginable proportion.”
MOST READ
Water Hyacinth Traps 70 Niger Delta Communities -IYC
…Seeks NDDC’s Intervention The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has declared the over 70 communities in Niger Delta region have been...
Insurgency: 441,000 School Girls To Abandon Studies In Adamawa
A survey conducted in Maiha, Song and Numan LGAs, on girl-child education enrollment revealed that over 441,000 school-age girls abandoned...
FAO Distributes Farm Inputs To 100, 000 Farmers In Borno
Ahead of the rainy season, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has begun the distribution of farm inputs to 100,...
Confirm Brambaifa NDDC Managing Director, Bayelsa Youths, Elders Urge PMB
Over 2,000 Youths and Elders staged a public procession in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State to call on President Muhammad Buhari...
Primate-Elect Of African Church Commends Obaseki’s Developmental Strides
The Primate-elect of the African Church, Most Rev. Julius Abbe, has commended the developmental strides of the Edo State Governor,...
Gov Bello Condoles, Assures Family Of Late Ibrahim Linco Of Govt Support
Kogi State overnor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Friday, 22 June 2019 has condoled with the family of the late political...
ALERT: MMM Ponzi Scheme Is Back!
Notorious Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM), the Ponzi scheme which dashed the hope of over three million Nigerians in 2017, is...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Supreme Court Sacks Niger, Edo Reps
- SPONSORED15 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid, Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minutes S3x
- NEWS2 hours ago
ALERT: MMM Ponzi Scheme Is Back!
- OPINION17 hours ago
If APC Fields Bello Come November….
- NEWS11 hours ago
Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping, Banditry In Ondo, Ekiti Tick Forests
- FEATURES17 hours ago
I Served 3 Governors As Commissioner In 2 States – Sauluwa
- ENTERTAINMENT18 hours ago
Top 10 Richest Musicians In Nigeria 2019
- COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Customer Satisfaction Is Priority – Dalung