Edojobs Leads Street Campaign, Storms UNIBEN, Others To Celebrate Edo Innovation Hub’s First Anniversary

Published

1 min ago

on

The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), has said the Edo Innovation Hub has transformed the state’s technology ecosystem by providing rare opportunities for youths to receive world-class trainings with an extensive network of entrepreneurs to scale their start-ups.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Skills Development and Jobs Creation/ Head, EdoJobs, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, said this during the celebration of the Hub’s first year anniversary marked with a sensitisation campaign to the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Ugbowo, Kada Cinema, an Entertainment Center, and other locations in the state capital.

Edo Innovation Hub, an initiative of the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, is a youth-centric facility that provides bespoke training in coding, startup incubation and business acceleration. It serves as a co-working space for youths working in the technology ecosystem in the state. The Hub is the foremost co-creation space in Edo state.

According to Dare, “We are pleased with what Edo Innovation Hub stands for one year after its launch by the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. We have come a long way with the long list of sustainable partnerships with Microsoft, Curators University, Pan Atlantic University, LinkedIn, EdoBits, MobiCure and many more. It has been an eventful year and we want to spread the word to the student community and the other stakeholders that will benefit from the activities going on here.”

She noted that the hub has trained thousands of youths in programming and provided them with opportunities to solve societal problems with the use of technology, noting that more of such programmes are in the pipeline to ensure that youths are spoilt for choice on options to choose from the Hub’s offerings.

One of the students in University of Benin, Miss Osas Omoigui, said the state government has been very supportive of youths with the offerings at the Innovation Hub, as it has provided an opportunity for them to learn in-demand skills with no cost attached.

