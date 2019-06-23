SPORTS
Egypt 2019: Analysts Laud Eagles Victory, Optimistic Of Team’s Progress
Football analysts and fans in Osun have lauded the victory of the Super Eagles’ win over Burundi at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The analysts and fans equally commended the Super Falcons of Nigeria for their efforts, during their outing at the ongoing FIFA Women’s Word Cup in France, adding that the team needed to start preparing early ahead of the next edition of the competition.
Rotimi Stevens, a football analyst, said he was happy the Super Eagles won their opening match of the competition, noting that it would be a morale booster for the team to go all the way to win the tournament.
Stevens, however, commended the resilience of the Burundians too, saying that they played and fought with determination, making the victory for the Super Eagles difficult.
“I duff my hat to the Burundians, they dispelled their description as minnows.
“Just one most experienced players in their squad, Berahino, but they held the Eagles for the bet.
“My worries are their national anthem and their coach, I almost mistook the coach for a CEO of an oil company. It’s not by force to wear suit,’’ he said
Omoniyi Popoola, congratulated the Super Eagles in what he described as a hard fought victory over debutants Swallows of Burundi, commending the duo of Odion Ighalo and Ola Aina for giving the country its first victory at the tournament.
Popoola, however, consoled the Super Falcons of Nigeria, as they got battered 0-3 by Germany in the round of 16 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.
“Nigerians are happy with the outcome of today’s encounter with Burundi, however, both players and technical crew should be careful, learning and improving on daily bases.
“Nigerians will continue to pray for them and in the case of the Falcons, I guess it is back to the drawing board.
“The Falcons did their best, qualifying for the second round of the World Cup, but loss to Germany, a multiple World Cup winner, seems inevitable but our girls did well,’’ he said.
Adeniyi Adewale, an analyst showered praises on the Super Eagles players, especially the substitutes for their brilliant performance, which led to Nigeria’s victory.
“Thanks to our subtitutes that made the day for the Eagles, Ahmed Musa and Ighalo the goal scorer.
“Ordinarily, the Nigeria vs Burundi on paper will easily be a 4-0 outcome but the Burundians proved bookmakers wrong.
“Only commending the Super Eagles for a very slim victory but Burundi having the best chances of the night is not so good, I want the technical team and the players to improve more in subsequent matches.’’ he said. (NAN)
MOST READ
Kidnapping: Forum Organises Prayer For Release Of District Head In Daura
The Daura Emirate Social Media Forum (DESOMF) has organised a marathon prayer, session seeking divine intervention on the plight of...
Food Security: Expert Calls For Expansion Of CBN’s Anchor Borrowers Programme
A business analyst, Akinyinka Akintunde, has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to involve more farmers in its Anchor...
Build on Our Successes, Ex-Gov. Ajimobi Admonishes Makinde
Former Governor of Oyo State, Mr Abiola Ajimobi, has admonished his successor, Gov. Seyi Makinde, to build on successes of...
NNPC Assures Support for Local Companies
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured that it would continue to support local companies, within the entire hydrocarbon value-chain,...
AFCON 2019: Sport Analyst advises Super Eagles to Utilise Chances
Deji Okeowo, a sports analyst, has advised the technical crew of the Super Eagles to work more on the team...
NNPC Assures Support For Local Companies
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured that it would continue to support local companies, within the entire hydrocarbon value-chain,...
Build On Our Successes, Ex-Gov. Ajimobi Admonishes Makinde
Former Governor of Oyo State, Mr Abiola Ajimobi, has admonished his successor, Gov. Seyi Makinde, to build on successes of...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS20 hours ago
ALERT: MMM Ponzi Scheme Is Back!
- POLITICS11 hours ago
Jibrin’s Wand In The Emergence Of Dogara, Gbajabiamila
- NEWS13 hours ago
Oshiomhole Must Respect Party Decision – Obaseki
- NEWS18 hours ago
Pipeline Explosion Kills Scores In Rivers
- POLITICS11 hours ago
Tambuwal: Consolidating On Sokoto State Assembly
- NEWS19 hours ago
Gov Bello Condoles, Assures Family Of Late Ibrahim Linco Of Govt Support
- ISSUES12 hours ago
Healthy Ways To Express Anger
- EDITORIAL13 hours ago
INEC Moves To Deregister Political Parties