Connect with us
Advertise With Us

SPORTS

Egypt 2019: Analysts Laud Eagles Victory, Optimistic Of Team’s Progress

Published

1 min ago

on

Football analysts and fans in Osun have lauded the victory of the Super Eagles’ win over Burundi at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The analysts and fans equally commended the Super Falcons of Nigeria for their efforts, during their outing at the ongoing FIFA Women’s Word Cup in France, adding that the team needed to start preparing early ahead of the next edition of the competition.

Rotimi Stevens, a football analyst, said he was happy the Super Eagles won their opening match of the competition, noting that it would be a morale booster for the team to go all the way to win the tournament.

Stevens, however, commended the resilience of the Burundians too, saying that they played and fought with determination, making the victory for the Super Eagles difficult.

“I duff my hat to the Burundians, they dispelled their description as minnows.

“Just one most experienced players in their squad, Berahino, but they held the Eagles for the bet.

“My worries are their national anthem and their coach, I almost mistook the coach for a CEO of an oil company. It’s not by force to wear suit,’’ he said

Omoniyi Popoola, congratulated the Super Eagles in what he described as a hard fought victory over debutants Swallows of Burundi, commending the duo of Odion Ighalo and Ola Aina for giving the country its first victory at the tournament.

Popoola, however, consoled the Super Falcons of Nigeria, as they got battered 0-3 by Germany in the round of 16 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

“Nigerians are happy with the outcome of today’s encounter with Burundi, however, both players and technical crew should be careful, learning and improving on daily bases.

“Nigerians will continue to pray for them and in the case of the Falcons, I guess it is back to the drawing board.

“The Falcons did their best, qualifying for the second round of the World Cup, but loss to Germany, a multiple World Cup winner, seems inevitable but our girls did well,’’ he said.

Adeniyi Adewale, an analyst showered praises on the Super Eagles players, especially the substitutes for their brilliant performance, which led to Nigeria’s victory.

“Thanks to our subtitutes that made the day for the Eagles, Ahmed Musa and Ighalo the goal scorer.

“Ordinarily, the Nigeria vs Burundi on paper will easily be a 4-0 outcome but the Burundians proved bookmakers wrong.

“Only commending the Super Eagles for a very slim victory but Burundi having the best chances of the night is not so good, I want the technical team and the players to improve more in subsequent matches.’’ he said. (NAN)

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS26 mins ago

Kidnapping: Forum Organises Prayer For Release Of District Head In Daura

The Daura Emirate Social Media Forum (DESOMF) has organised a marathon prayer, session seeking divine intervention on the plight of...
AGRICULTURE1 hour ago

Food Security: Expert Calls For Expansion Of CBN’s Anchor Borrowers Programme

A business analyst, Akinyinka Akintunde, has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to involve more farmers in its Anchor...
BUSINESS3 hours ago

Build on Our Successes, Ex-Gov. Ajimobi Admonishes Makinde

Former Governor of Oyo State, Mr Abiola Ajimobi, has admonished his successor, Gov. Seyi Makinde, to build on successes of...
BUSINESS3 hours ago

NNPC Assures Support for Local Companies

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured that it would  continue to support local companies, within the entire hydrocarbon value-chain,...
NEWS3 hours ago

AFCON 2019: Sport Analyst advises Super Eagles to Utilise Chances

Deji Okeowo, a sports analyst, has advised the technical crew of the Super Eagles to work more on the team...
NEWS3 hours ago

NNPC Assures Support For Local Companies

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured that it would  continue to support local companies, within the entire hydrocarbon value-chain,...
NEWS3 hours ago

Build On Our Successes, Ex-Gov. Ajimobi Admonishes Makinde

Former Governor of Oyo State, Mr Abiola Ajimobi, has admonished his successor, Gov. Seyi Makinde, to build on successes of...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: