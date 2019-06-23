NEWS
INEC Denies Resignation Of ICT Director
BY SUNDAY ISUWA, Abuja
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has refuted claims that its director of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mr Chidi Nwafor, has resigned.
INEC Chairman’s chief press secretary, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, who shared some posts on an INEC platform, described the rumour as unfounded.
The commission also made clarification in a notice on its verified twitter handle, @inecnigeria.
It described the rumour as false, urging members of the public to disregard it.
“The rumour circulating that our director, ICT, Engr Chidi Nwafor, has resigned is totally false and should be disregarded.
“The director and another staff have just returned from South Africa where they represented INEC at the high level 5th Annual Meeting of ID4Africa Movement in Johannesburg (from June 18 to June 20).
“Neither he nor any other senior staff has resigned his or her appointment or indicated such intention, since the elections,” the commission twitted.
