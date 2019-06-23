NERC Commends Eko Disco’s Operational Efficiency

By CHIKA IZUORA, Lagos

Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Prof. James Momoh, has commended the management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) for being the best performing Distribution Company in Nigeria.

He gave the commendation at the completion of training programme for the 100 newly employed graduates by the company in Lagos, saying the DisCo has performed credibly well in discharging its statutory obligations towards effective electricity distribution to customers within its operational area.

He said the company has attained 100 per cent customer complaint resolution, adding that part of the NERC scorecard indices used for the rating include Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) loss reduction, revenue collection and metering.

Others are High Voltage fault clearance index, remittance to Market Operator and remittance to Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET). According to him, the Meter Assess Provider (MAP) programme has come to stay because all DisCos have signed an agreement with the meter providers within their operation to kick start the rollout of metering but it’s not free.

“Meter distribution is going to be on monthly basis to customers as DisCos are committed to MAP services. MAP is not a problem; Nigerians will get meter but they have to follow the procedure to get the meters.

“Cost-reflective tariff will be effective when there are no more losses in the system. When meters are installed and issues of customers enumeration is put in place that will address most lingering issues in the sector.

“Very soon the price regime on cost reflective tariff will be out which electricity customers will also partake in the discussion to put the power sector in the right direction,” he said. The NERC chairman tasked the newly employed graduates to be more committed, dedicated and focused in the course of their duties.

He said that achieving incremental, stable and uninterrupted power in a safe and affordable manner is required of distribution companies which need not to be compromised.

Momoh said: “To achieve optimal energy generation, transmission and distribution, there is need for capacity building to design, construct, build and test the new grid that is sustainable.

“Need new curriculum for Universities that would be revised for every electrical engineering student to take economic courses, finance and vice-versa; the general course in apps design and communication, data analytics should be taught,” he added.