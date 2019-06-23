Ogun Police Arrest Two ATM Robbers Around Banks In Ota

Men of the Ogun state police command have arrested two members of a robbery syndicate, who specialised in attacking bank customers that withdraw money from an Automated Teller Machines (ATM) in the state.

The duo of a 30 years old Ebenezer Olubukola and Olajide Oladejo (29) were arrested in Sango – Ota in the Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of the state by a special roving patrol team led by the Ota Area Commander, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC), Monday Agbonika while on routine patrol of the area.

The command’s Public Relations Office (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed the arrest via an e-statement in Abeokuta, the state capital, said the duo of Olubukola and Oladejo were arrested last Thursday while lurking around banks in Sango – Ota axis of the state.

He explained that the suspects were intercepted by operatives of the Puff Adder under Agbonika which sighted them while on a “Bajaj” motorcycle around the first Bank area in Sango – Ota, preparatory to their operation.

“Their mode of operations is to lurk around banks observing those who will withdraw substantial amounts of money and trace such person with their standby motorcycle to a convenient area for them to rob him/her”.

“Luck however ran against them when the area commander of Ota AC Agbonika, who was on routine patrol with the men of operation PUFF ADDER suspected their movement and outlook asked his men to intercept and search them”.

“Having realized that the policemen were after them, they all jumped off the motorcycle and took to their heels, but they were hotly chased and two amongst them were apprehended while the third one escaped”.

PPRO further explained that items recovered from them included one locally made pistol with five live cartridges and a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number AKM 490 WT.

According to Oyeyemi, the Command’s Commissioner of Police, (CP) Bashir Makama has ordered that the suspects be transferred to Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for discreet investigation and a serious manhunt be launched against the fleeing member of the gang with the view of getting him arrested.