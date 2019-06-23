CRIME
Ogun Police Arrest Two ATM Robbers Around Banks In Ota
Men of the Ogun state police command have arrested two members of a robbery syndicate, who specialised in attacking bank customers that withdraw money from an Automated Teller Machines (ATM) in the state.
The duo of a 30 years old Ebenezer Olubukola and Olajide Oladejo (29) were arrested in Sango – Ota in the Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of the state by a special roving patrol team led by the Ota Area Commander, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC), Monday Agbonika while on routine patrol of the area.
The command’s Public Relations Office (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed the arrest via an e-statement in Abeokuta, the state capital, said the duo of Olubukola and Oladejo were arrested last Thursday while lurking around banks in Sango – Ota axis of the state.
He explained that the suspects were intercepted by operatives of the Puff Adder under Agbonika which sighted them while on a “Bajaj” motorcycle around the first Bank area in Sango – Ota, preparatory to their operation.
“Their mode of operations is to lurk around banks observing those who will withdraw substantial amounts of money and trace such person with their standby motorcycle to a convenient area for them to rob him/her”.
“Luck however ran against them when the area commander of Ota AC Agbonika, who was on routine patrol with the men of operation PUFF ADDER suspected their movement and outlook asked his men to intercept and search them”.
“Having realized that the policemen were after them, they all jumped off the motorcycle and took to their heels, but they were hotly chased and two amongst them were apprehended while the third one escaped”.
PPRO further explained that items recovered from them included one locally made pistol with five live cartridges and a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number AKM 490 WT.
According to Oyeyemi, the Command’s Commissioner of Police, (CP) Bashir Makama has ordered that the suspects be transferred to Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for discreet investigation and a serious manhunt be launched against the fleeing member of the gang with the view of getting him arrested.
MOST READ
Ogun Police Arrest Two ATM Robbers Around Banks In Ota
Men of the Ogun state police command have arrested two members of a robbery syndicate, who specialised in attacking bank...
BENCCIMA Lauds Obaseki On Infrastructural Development, Ease Of Doing Business Reforms
The Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA) has commended Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on infrastructural...
Leaders Must Be Focused, Determined – Rev Ogundipe
The Pastor of the Gloryland Baptist Church, Federal Housing Authority (FHA) Estate Lugbe, Abuja, Rev. Dr. Niyi Sunday Ogundipe, has...
Police Nab 14 Drug Peddlers Suspects In String Operations
The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested 14 suspected drug paddlers/belonging to five syndicates in the Federal Capital Territory...
Bring Boroffice, Oke, Others To End Division In APC, Kekemeke Tells Akeredolu
…Says Ondo APC Is Still Embroiled In Division Isaacs Kekemeke, a former Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo...
We Won’t Recognize Speaker Fraudulently Elected –Obasa
Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru...
FG Takes Verification, Payment Of Ex-Nigeria Airways Limited Workers In Diaspora To London
The Federal Government has disclosed taking the verification and payment of ex-workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways Limited (NAL) in...
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS16 hours ago
Jibrin’s Wand In The Emergence Of Dogara, Gbajabiamila
- NEWS18 hours ago
Oshiomhole Must Respect Party Decision – Obaseki
- NEWS23 hours ago
Pipeline Explosion Kills Scores In Rivers
- POLITICS16 hours ago
Tambuwal: Consolidating On Sokoto State Assembly
- NEWS23 hours ago
Gov Bello Condoles, Assures Family Of Late Ibrahim Linco Of Govt Support
- ISSUES16 hours ago
Healthy Ways To Express Anger
- EDITORIAL18 hours ago
INEC Moves To Deregister Political Parties
- POLITICS16 hours ago
Issues As Governors Sack LG Chairmen