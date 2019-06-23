Oil Firm Wants Lawmaker Prosecuted Over Land Dispute

BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

An oil firm, Angino Oil West Africa Ltd, has petitioned the office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, seeking the prosecution of a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Patrick Asadu, over alleged unlawful conversion of a land duly allocated to its principal, Chief CA Ubaka, at Sun City Layout in Enugu.

The petitioner also accused officers of the IGP Monitoring Unit of connivance to shield Hon Asadu from prosecution and pervert the course of justice after the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID), Abuja had indicted the lawmaker following “detailed investigation”.

According to the latest petition on the matter dated February 4, 2019 and signed by C S Ebnonugwo, Esq of the law firm of C S Ebnonugwo & Co, after having signed the allocation letter dated April 4, 2001 in favour of Chief Ubaka, Hon Asadu subsequently turned around and backdated another allocation letter in favour of his company, King of Kings Hospital.

The petitioner described the lawmaker’s action as “flagrant display of abuse of office” and violations of Sections 11 and 13(2) of the Enugu State Lands Allocation Regulations.

The oil firm also accused Hon Asadu of alleged intimidation, forgery of tax clearance documents and Enugu State Treasury Receipt to facilitate the alleged unlawful allocation of the said land to his private company.

“That our client caused a petition on the above fraudulent actions of Dr Patrick Asadu, including for acts of imtimidation, etc to be written to the Enugu State Commissioner of Police sequel to which the said Dr Patrick Asadu was indicted after thorough investigation.

“But on the verge of the suspect being charged to court by the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, he (Dr Patrick Asadu) used his connections at the IGP Monitoring Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja to truncate the process,” Barrister Ebnonugwo said.”

Documents sighted by our reporter pointed to the veracity of the claims by the petitioner, including correspondences on the matter between the law firm and the police authorities at the headquarters in Abuja.