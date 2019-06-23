CRIME
Police Nab 14 Drug Peddlers Suspects In String Operations
The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested 14 suspected drug paddlers/belonging to five syndicates in the Federal Capital Territory in a string operations to rid the FCT of drug peddlers.
The suspects arrested during the operations are: Anas Abubakar, 23 years; Musa Buhari, 30 years; Abdullahi Adamu, 30 years; Adamu Ibrahim, Abdullahi Adamu, Mahi Ibrahim, 20 years.
Others are Sanusi Attahiru, 28 years; Yushau Dahiru, 20 years; Nazifi Kabir, 22 years; Samuel Jacob, 32 years; Dennis Salisu, 23 years; Muktari Buhari, 40 years; Ezekiel Donatus, 40 years and Nazifi Saidu, 25 years.
The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Bala Ciroma while revealing this to the media over the weekend, said “as part of the on-going operations launched by the Command to curb drug peddling in FCT, the Command Anti Narcotic Unit under the CIID smashed five notorious drug peddling syndicates operating at Gwarimpa village, Galadimawa, Karu and Apo.
“The special operation carried out by the unit led to the recovery of 14 wraps of cocaine, 292 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana (Indian hemp), Diazepam tablets, Tramadol tablets, Roche (Rohypnol) Tabs and other illicit drugs.”
The Commissioner also advised members of the public to guide against buying drugs from quacks hawking on the streets.
Meanwhile the Police command Anti-Narcotic unit also arrested one Adamu Ibrahim, 26 years old with 12 bottles of fake codeine syrup and some forged drug stickers.
The police said “the suspects, who was arrested during a raid, replaces the original sticker on the cough syrup bottle with a forged stickers which indicates that the drug contains codeine.
“This is to boost his market and fetch him more profit. He sells each bottle of the fake drug at N1000.
“All suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigation.”
