Connect with us
Advertise With Us

CRIME

Police Nab 14 Drug Peddlers Suspects In String Operations

Published

1 min ago

on

The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested 14 suspected drug paddlers/belonging to five syndicates in the Federal Capital Territory in a string operations to rid the FCT of drug peddlers.

The suspects arrested during the operations are: Anas Abubakar, 23 years; Musa Buhari, 30 years; Abdullahi Adamu, 30 years; Adamu Ibrahim, Abdullahi Adamu, Mahi Ibrahim, 20 years.

Others are Sanusi Attahiru, 28 years; Yushau Dahiru, 20 years; Nazifi Kabir, 22 years; Samuel Jacob, 32 years; Dennis Salisu, 23 years; Muktari Buhari, 40 years; Ezekiel Donatus, 40 years and Nazifi Saidu, 25 years.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Bala Ciroma while revealing this to the media over the weekend, said “as part of the on-going operations launched by the Command to curb drug peddling in FCT, the Command Anti Narcotic Unit under the CIID smashed five notorious drug peddling syndicates operating at Gwarimpa village, Galadimawa, Karu and Apo.

“The special operation carried out by the unit led to the recovery of 14 wraps of cocaine, 292 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana (Indian hemp), Diazepam tablets, Tramadol tablets, Roche (Rohypnol) Tabs and other illicit drugs.”

The Commissioner also advised members of the public to guide against buying drugs from quacks hawking on the streets.

Meanwhile the Police command Anti-Narcotic unit also arrested one Adamu Ibrahim, 26 years old with 12 bottles of fake codeine syrup and some forged drug stickers.

The police said “the suspects, who was arrested during a raid, replaces the original sticker on the cough syrup bottle with a forged stickers which indicates that the drug contains codeine.

“This is to boost his market and fetch him more profit. He sells each bottle of the fake drug at N1000.

“All suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigation.”

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

CRIME1 min ago

Police Nab 14 Drug Peddlers Suspects In String Operations

The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested 14 suspected drug paddlers/belonging to five syndicates in the Federal Capital Territory...
POLITICS5 mins ago

Bring Boroffice, Oke, Others To End Division In APC, Kekemeke Tells Akeredolu

…Says Ondo APC Is Still Embroiled In Division Isaacs Kekemeke, a former Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo...
NEWS16 mins ago

We Won’t Recognize Speaker Fraudulently Elected –Obasa

Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru...
NEWS18 mins ago

FG Takes Verification, Payment Of Ex-Nigeria Airways Limited Workers In Diaspora To London

The Federal Government has disclosed taking the verification and payment of ex-workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways Limited (NAL) in...
World Press Day World Press Day
NEWS23 mins ago

NILDS Moves To Establish Press Center, Radio Station

The National Institute for legislative and Democratic studies (NILDS) has disclosed that it will soon establish a press centre and...
POLITICS25 mins ago

NBA’s Alarm Over Intimidated Judges Vindicates PDP Concerns – Secondus

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus has said that the alarm of intimidation of...
NEWS30 mins ago

Insecurity: PMB Needs To Rejig His Service Chiefs, Says Cleric

Pastor Adewale Giwa, a Cleric with the Awaiting the Second Coming of Jesus Christ Gospel Church has asked President Muhammudu...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: