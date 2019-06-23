ENTERTAINMENT
Republic Of Guinea Embraces AFRIMA 2019
…As Conakry hosts African Union stakeholders’ meeting
BY SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH
The officials of African Union Commission (AUC) and members of the International Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) were hosted by the government and people of the Republic of Guinea during the African Union Stakeholders’ meeting held between Thursday, June 13 and Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Conakry, the capital city, to propagate the idea and objectives of AFRIMA in line with the AU Agenda 2063, Charter for African Cultural Renaissance and the Plan of Action on Cultural and Creative Industries.
The stakeholders’ meeting was in a bid to get the Charter for African Cultural Renaissance ratified among Pan African countries, alongside promoting the AFRIMA objectives and its programme of events for the 6th edition which commenced on May 10, 2019 and culminates in the main events in November 2019.
The Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Sports, Guinea, received the delegation of AU and AFRIMA officials on behalf of the government and on hand to meet the delegation were other stakeholders from the creative and arts industry including music professionals, music executives, members of cultural group association, members of Guinea Dance Troupe and the media.
The African Union and AFRIMA delegation included the Head of Culture, African Union, Ms. Angela Martins; the President/Executive Producer, AFRIMA, Mr. Mike Dada; Director General, African World Heritage Fund, Varissou Shuaib and Director of the Observatory of Cultural policies in Africa (OCPA), Professor Lupwishi Mbuyamba, who paid a visit to the National Museum in Conakry where they were treated to a display of Guinean’s rich culture and heritage, with artefacts and ancient musical instrument reflecting the cultural journey of the Guineans.
Speaking on behalf of the ministry, Monsieur Fodeba Isto Keira, the Secretary General/Permanent Secretary expressed happiness that the AU and AFRIMA visited the Republic of Guinea for the purpose of entrenching the values and opportunities in the culture and creative industry in Africa. He pledged the support of the government and people of Republic of Guinea to the AFRIMA initiative.
The team also paid a courtesy visit to the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Guinea, His Excellency, Dr. Claus Kory Kondiano.
Addressing attendees and journalists, Mr. Dada enjoined participation of African music lovers in the ongoing entry submission for the 6th edition of AFRIMA, where eventual nominees compete in the 36 various categories to win the AFRIMA 23.9 carat gold-plated trophy. He also reiterated that entry submission of songs closes on August 2, 2019 to which some respondents pledged to uphold the AFRIMA objectives in accordance with the AU policy on Africa transformation through social integration, a mission embarked upon by AFRIMA since its first edition of the awards event in 2014.
The 6th edition is a four-day packed full of exhilarating activities scheduled to hold in November. AFRIMA, in partnership with the African Union, is a music property that recognises and rewards the work and talent of a myriad of African artists from the old to the new generation of musicians. Through its conference, AFRIMA also stimulates conversations among Africans and between Africa and the rest of the world about the potential of the creative arts for real humanising enterprise on the continent, contributing significantly to social cohesion, national, regional and continental integration as well as sustainable development in Africa. The award show is usually broadcast to over eighty countries around the world.
MOST READ
World Presidents Who Were Entertainers
Ukrainian President: Volodymyr Zelensky At age 17, Volodymyr Zelensky joined the local KVN (a comedy competition) team and was later...
Certificate Forgery: PDP Candidate Loses Appeal Against Kogi Lawmaker
BY JULIANA AGBO, Abuja For filing what it described as “frivolous appeal”, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for...
INEC Denies Resignation Of ICT Director
BY SUNDAY ISUWA, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has refuted claims that its director of Information and Communication...
Party Withdraws Suit Challenging Imo Guber Election At Tribunal
BY JULIANA AGBO, Abuja The National Think Tank Committee (NTTC) of the Action Alliance Party has withdrawn the party’s name...
Jibrin’s Wand In The Emergence Of Dogara, Gbajabiamila
The name, Abdulmumuni Jibrin, has become synonymous with power play and high wired politics in the House of Representatives, as...
Intrigues As Akeredolu Reshuffles Cabinet
TOPE FAYEHUN examines the politics behind the recent cabinet shake-up by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu ahead of the 2020 governorship election...
As Fayemi’s Tenure Bolsters NGF
The tenure of Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, as chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has kicked off...
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED22 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid, Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minutes S3x
- NEWS9 hours ago
ALERT: MMM Ponzi Scheme Is Back!
- NEWS19 hours ago
Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping, Banditry In Ondo, Ekiti Tick Forests
- NEWS13 hours ago
MNJTF Kills 42 ISWAP Members, Destroys Gun Trucks
- NEWS19 hours ago
Certificate Forgery: PDP Candidate Loses Appeal Against Kogi Lawmaker, Idrisu
- NEWS2 hours ago
Oshiomhole Must Respect Party Decision – Obaseki
- NEWS7 hours ago
Pipeline Explosion Kills Scores In Rivers
- ENTERTAINMENT17 hours ago
Nicki Minaj Set To Marry Childhood Friend Kenneth Petty