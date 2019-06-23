SPORTS
Volleyball: National Division League Serves Off June 28
By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja
The National Division one and two volleyball leagues will commence on the 28th June in Ilorin said the chairman League Management Committee of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation ( NVBF), Professor Tunde Morakinyo
Morakinyo said that the competition will hold at the Indoor/outdoor volleyball court of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State from 28th June to 5th July, 2019.
He said the federation is set to give participating clubs a befitting environment for the tournament.
“The level of preparation ahead of the competition is very high, we are having combination of division one and two together at the same time and the same venue at the university of Ilorin.
“We have officers on ground working on how to have a conductive environment, to monitor the preparation of the hall and to get possible accommodation for players and their officials.
“There will relegation of clubs that did not perform well and there will also be promotion of the best club to the premier league after the first and second phases.
“This year tournament will be glamorous because the federation is working hard to that event will be a memorable thing to remember for good,” he said.
He urges players and their official to be of good conduct in the competition.
He said the first phase of the 2019 Volleyball Premier League would commence in July 13th in Asaba.
