AU-ECOSOCC, NYCN Task PMB On Economic Growth

The African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC) in collaboration with the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), have tasked President Mohammadu Buhari and the leadership of the National Assembly to focus more on matters of serious national concerns, including security and economic growth.

The duo who said Nigerians are optimistic that President Buhari would exploit this second term to correct the deficiencies or abnormalities associated with his first term in office, urged them to focus more on policies that would relieve pains and reduce hardship on the citizens.

Addressing newsmen at a joint press briefing in Abuja during the weekend, the Nigerian Representative/ Chairperson, Committee on Social Affairs and Health, Dr Tunji Asaolu, called on the president to involve competent professionals in the management of the various sectors of the economy and encourage entrepreneurial initiatives for sustainable economic growth.

Asaolu said that involvement of younger and sharper brains should be given prominence so as to drive the president’s economic agenda.

He further called on the ninth assembly to prioritise its partnership with AU- ECOSOCC that coordinated the entire African Civil Society, to play an important role in engaging with elected representatives and establishing a healthy link between the legislature and executive.

He said, “Although the Senate and the House have expressed a desire to adopt legislative agenda’s that are in line with the aspirations of the people, it is hoped that the agenda will avail members the opportunity to reflect and come up with aspirations that will meet the desire of the citizens.”

Also speaking, the President of NYCN, Oladele John Nihi, also called on the ninth assembly to create the Council through an act of parliament and increase budgetary allocation for youth ministry and youth intervention programmes.

He also urged them to increase budgetary allocation for the education sector for better and more functional education and provide juicy committee head for young legislators at both chambers.

Nihi further called for an aggressive fight against unemployment through infrastructure development.