COREN Affirms Accreditation Of 1,352 Engineers

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has affirmed registration of 1, 352 engineers during its 2018/2019 accreditation exercise.

COREN President, Engr Ali Rabiu disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the end of the council’s 162 Ordinary Council Meeting recently in Abuja.

Giving the breakdown, Engr Rabiu who noted that registration with COREN is basically done online said, “We registered 1,079 engineers, 160 engineering technologists, 6 engineering technicians and 26 engineering craftsmen”.

According to him, the registry also accepted off-line accreditation of 67 engineers, 12 technologists, 2 technicians who came with the hardcopies of their particulars, resulting in the total of 1, 352 engineering personnel that were registered in that last one year.

On programmes accreditation, he said, “We visited 6 universities between the last council and this; and 18 programmes were presented of which 16 were considered. 8 were fully accredited, while 8 got interim accreditation,” he added, explaining that the interim accreditation means that those institutions are on but have not yet started graduating students, and will do it in future”.

He said during the meeting that a number of issues geared towards improving the standard of engineering practice in the country were discussed.

“You may recall that in March this year, Mr President assented to CORREN amended bill, and up till today, we have not started operating with that Act, so we set up a committee to look into the Act and come up with strategies on how to implement the Act”.

“They were able to draw up a roadmap for the implementation of the Act, the report of which was received and deliberated upon by council, and some of the recommendations were approved”.

On the issue of having more engineers than other categories of engineering personnel, even if they are put together, the COREN boss said that has been of serious concern to COREN, describing inverted pyramid structure of the membership as unhealthy for successful practice, adding that quite a number of programmes aimed at addressing the trend have been instituted by the council.