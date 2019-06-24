NEWS
COREN Affirms Accreditation Of 1,352 Engineers
The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has affirmed registration of 1, 352 engineers during its 2018/2019 accreditation exercise.
COREN President, Engr Ali Rabiu disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the end of the council’s 162 Ordinary Council Meeting recently in Abuja.
Giving the breakdown, Engr Rabiu who noted that registration with COREN is basically done online said, “We registered 1,079 engineers, 160 engineering technologists, 6 engineering technicians and 26 engineering craftsmen”.
According to him, the registry also accepted off-line accreditation of 67 engineers, 12 technologists, 2 technicians who came with the hardcopies of their particulars, resulting in the total of 1, 352 engineering personnel that were registered in that last one year.
On programmes accreditation, he said, “We visited 6 universities between the last council and this; and 18 programmes were presented of which 16 were considered. 8 were fully accredited, while 8 got interim accreditation,” he added, explaining that the interim accreditation means that those institutions are on but have not yet started graduating students, and will do it in future”.
He said during the meeting that a number of issues geared towards improving the standard of engineering practice in the country were discussed.
“You may recall that in March this year, Mr President assented to CORREN amended bill, and up till today, we have not started operating with that Act, so we set up a committee to look into the Act and come up with strategies on how to implement the Act”.
“They were able to draw up a roadmap for the implementation of the Act, the report of which was received and deliberated upon by council, and some of the recommendations were approved”.
On the issue of having more engineers than other categories of engineering personnel, even if they are put together, the COREN boss said that has been of serious concern to COREN, describing inverted pyramid structure of the membership as unhealthy for successful practice, adding that quite a number of programmes aimed at addressing the trend have been instituted by the council.
MOST READ
COREN Affirms Accreditation Of 1,352 Engineers
The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has affirmed registration of 1, 352 engineers during its 2018/2019...
NGO Trains 200 Widows On Skills Acquisition
As part of its activities to mark the ‘2019 International Widows’ Day’, an Abuja-based non governmental organisation (NGO), Helpline Foundation...
State Police Now A Must – Ikpeazu
Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, in this interview with select journalists said state police is no longer an option but...
Drug Abuse: FCTA Threatens To Shutdown Karu Abattoir
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has threatened to close down Karu Abattoir, in Abuja Municipal area Council (AMAC), over...
Aduda Donates Motorcycles, Fertilizers To Farmers
Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the senate, Senator Philip Aduda, has donated 72 motorcycles and six truckloads...
… Approves N1.2bn To Offset Pension Arrears
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved the sum N1, 284,000 000.00 as payment to 247 retired officers of...
…Greets Foursquare Church GO @ 70
President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Rev Felix Meduoye, General Overseer (GO) of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, on...
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Jibrin’s Wand In The Emergence Of Dogara, Gbajabiamila
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Tambuwal: Consolidating On Sokoto State Assembly
- ISSUES23 hours ago
Healthy Ways To Express Anger
- COLUMNS23 hours ago
Much Ado About Kyari’s Appointments
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Issues As Governors Sack LG Chairmen
- NEWS7 hours ago
We Won’t Recognize Speaker Fraudulently Elected –Obasa
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Power Play In Edo Speaker’s Emergence
- NEWS23 hours ago
PenCOM Sensitises Prospective Retirees On Hitch- free Retirement