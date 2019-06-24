SPORTS
Emir Of Bichi Backs Polo Match Against Drug Abuse
In lending his voice to the fight against drug abuse, the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero will be leading polo enthusiasts to the Guards Polo Club, Mambilla Barracks, Abuja on a two-day charity polo tournament tagged: ‘Chukkers Drug Abuse 2019’ (C-ADAPT 2019),
The tournament is in support of the Addicted Mother Campaign (AMC) and Research Programme. It aims at creating awareness on the pregnant women among Nigeria’s 14.3 million drug users and the dangers drugs pose to the unborn children such as fetal drug/alcohol syndrome.
The event is billed for June 29 and 30, according to one of the organisers, Abi Goodman, the chief executive officer of Canada based OZ Consulting firm, has gotten the blessings of the State Education on Drug Abuse (SEDA), an education programme under the Centre for Education on Drug Abuse and Skills Acquisition (CEDASA), that focuses on the reformation of drug abusers through Research, Education and Empowerment through skills acquisition.
Abi said, “Through such education and empowerment, we can be doing our part to avoid all the resultant effects of drug abuse such as mental illness, violent behaviours and crime.”
With sarkin Bichi, His Highness, Aminu Ado as the Royal Father of the day, the event promises to be thrilling as it will be impactful with the regal game of polo played in the midst of music, BBQ, fashion, networking and many more. “We can only defeat drug abuse if all of us make it an agenda which is why we are making C-ADAPT 2019 an encompassing event to be enjoyed by all ages so that residents of Abuja and many other parts of Nigeria, can come and enjoy a very good time while they do some good in speaking up against the vices of drug abuse,” Abi said.
The charity match also has the support of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kusafiri Africa Solution, Tagwaye foundation, Glitters Spa, Guards Polo Club and various other partners who are equally committed to help in the eradication of the menace which is fast reaching an epidemic proportion in Nigeria.
Abi expressed appreciation to all stakeholders who have contributed to ensure the success of the tournament.
According to her, all arrangements to host the weekend event, have been put in place and urged all to come out to give a helping hand to fight the scourge.
Though a maiden event, the enlightenment programme will also be extended to other parts of the country to achieve the desired result.
Abi expressed appreciation to all stakeholders who have contributed to ensure the success of the tournament.
According to her, all arrangements to host the weekend event, have been put in place and urged all to come out to give a lending hand to fight the scourge.
Though a maiden event, the enlightenment programme will also be extended to other parts of the country to achieve the desired result.
MOST READ
Insecurity: PMB Needs To Rejig Service Chiefs– Cleric
A Cleric with the Awaiting the Second Coming of Jesus Christ Gospel Church, Pastor Adewale Giwa has asked President Muhammudu...
AU-ECOSOCC, NYCN Task PMB On Economic Growth
The African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC) in collaboration with the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), have...
NAHCON Extends Deadline For Registration Of Intending Pilgrims
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has extended the deadline for registration of pilgrims to July 15 to enable the...
Gombe C’ttee To Recover Properties Stolen By Past Administration
The Committee on Recovery of Property belonging to the state government allegedly carted away by the immediate past administration of...
NGO To Carry Out Agricultural Infrastructure Mapping In Kebbi
Kebbi’s potential in food production especially rice production has attracted the attention of Farm and Infrastructure Foundation (FIF), an agricultural...
‘Enabling Environment ‘ll Spur Investment Inflow Into Nigeria’
The former commissioner for commerce and industry in Ogun State, Bimbo Ashiru, has called on the government to ensure an...
Port Harcourt Airport Reopens For Flight Operations
Less than 48 hours after Air Peace overshot Port Harcourt International Airport runway at the weekend, the airport has been...
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Jibrin’s Wand In The Emergence Of Dogara, Gbajabiamila
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Tambuwal: Consolidating On Sokoto State Assembly
- ISSUES23 hours ago
Healthy Ways To Express Anger
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Issues As Governors Sack LG Chairmen
- COLUMNS23 hours ago
Much Ado About Kyari’s Appointments
- NEWS7 hours ago
We Won’t Recognize Speaker Fraudulently Elected –Obasa
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Power Play In Edo Speaker’s Emergence
- NEWS24 hours ago
PenCOM Sensitises Prospective Retirees On Hitch- free Retirement