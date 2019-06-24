Emir Of Bichi Backs Polo Match Against Drug Abuse

In lending his voice to the fight against drug abuse, the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero will be leading polo enthusiasts to the Guards Polo Club, Mambilla Barracks, Abuja on a two-day charity polo tournament tagged: ‘Chukkers Drug Abuse 2019’ (C-ADAPT 2019),

The tournament is in support of the Addicted Mother Campaign (AMC) and Research Programme. It aims at creating awareness on the pregnant women among Nigeria’s 14.3 million drug users and the dangers drugs pose to the unborn children such as fetal drug/alcohol syndrome.

The event is billed for June 29 and 30, according to one of the organisers, Abi Goodman, the chief executive officer of Canada based OZ Consulting firm, has gotten the blessings of the State Education on Drug Abuse (SEDA), an education programme under the Centre for Education on Drug Abuse and Skills Acquisition (CEDASA), that focuses on the reformation of drug abusers through Research, Education and Empowerment through skills acquisition.

Abi said, “Through such education and empowerment, we can be doing our part to avoid all the resultant effects of drug abuse such as mental illness, violent behaviours and crime.”

With sarkin Bichi, His Highness, Aminu Ado as the Royal Father of the day, the event promises to be thrilling as it will be impactful with the regal game of polo played in the midst of music, BBQ, fashion, networking and many more. “We can only defeat drug abuse if all of us make it an agenda which is why we are making C-ADAPT 2019 an encompassing event to be enjoyed by all ages so that residents of Abuja and many other parts of Nigeria, can come and enjoy a very good time while they do some good in speaking up against the vices of drug abuse,” Abi said.

The charity match also has the support of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kusafiri Africa Solution, Tagwaye foundation, Glitters Spa, Guards Polo Club and various other partners who are equally committed to help in the eradication of the menace which is fast reaching an epidemic proportion in Nigeria.

Abi expressed appreciation to all stakeholders who have contributed to ensure the success of the tournament.

According to her, all arrangements to host the weekend event, have been put in place and urged all to come out to give a helping hand to fight the scourge.

Though a maiden event, the enlightenment programme will also be extended to other parts of the country to achieve the desired result.

