Former Deputy PM John Prescott Suffers Stroke

Published

1 min ago

on

Former deputy prime minister and Labour veteran John Prescott has been admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke, his family has said.

A statement on the 81-year-old’s Twitter account said he was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary on Friday.

He is “over the worst” and “talking”, former Home Secretary Alan Johnson told the BBC.

Ex-PM Tony Blair said his thoughts were with Lord Prescott, adding: “Hoping very much that he gets better soon.”

A statement from the family of Lord Prescott said the hospital staff had been “remarkable and we cannot thank them enough”.

“He is receiving excellent care from the NHS,” they said, praising the “swift actions” of the paramedics and A&E staff.

Mr Johnson said Lord Prescott was enormously grateful for the care he had received.

“Now it’s about the aftercare – it’s what comes afterwards that is as important as what happens on the day of the stroke itself,” he said.

“They want him to get proper rest to get over this, that’s the number one priority, to recover and get over that important after-stage.”

He said there had been no concerns for Lords Prescott’s health in the days prior to the stroke and there were “no signs of him slowing down at all”.

“John is such an important figure now, as he has always been, in the Labour Party and I think there’s enormous affection for him well beyond the Labour Party,” Mr Johnson said.

“He’s a character. Around Hull and East Yorkshire he’s hugely respected, but it goes much wider.”

