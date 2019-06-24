Godfatherism: My Accusers Should Prove Allegation – Oshiomhole

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has challenged those accusing him of attempting to sustain the culture of godfatherism in Edo State to prove their allegation.

Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo state, was noted to have vigorously fought the godfather phenomenon in the state ,but had been accused in the past weeks of desperate attempt to step into the shoes of late Anthony Aninih whom he dismantled as a godfather.

Specifically, accusing fingers are being pointed at the APC national chairman for being the mastermind of the current controversy in the Edo State Assembly where a minority nine members conducted the election of presiding officers at a nocturnal inauguration of the house.

His accusers said he was bent on taking over control of the State Assembly by using the majority members of the house said to be loyal to him to take charge so that he could call the shot in the upcoming governorship election.

But the APC boss denied the allegations, saying the burden of proof rests squarely on the shoulders of his accusers.

Oshiomhole spoke to State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja at the weekend after a meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Asked to respond to the allegations which have been flooding the media space, he said: “What is the evidence? It’s all about accusation.

The media has a duty. They have to give you the particulars of that godfatherism. What’s the evidence? I am a democrat. That I accept the credit, not only that I fought godfatherism, I launched the one man one vote campaign to fight against election rigging anywhere in Nigeria and by the special grace of God under PDP with Anenih alive, and at his best, I won all the 18 local government areas and I won 95 percent of the total votes cast in my second term election. So, Edo people know me and I know them. I don’t need short-cut to sustain my position in the system. But you know that there is nobody in Nigeria who is not open to accusations. The important thing is that he who accuses should give you proof.”

He, however, faulted the processes for the emergence of the presiding officers in Edo and Bauchi states assemblies , describing them as illegal and nonsensical.

He urged the governors of the two states to take a cue from President Muhammadu Buhari who transparently issued a letter for the proclamation of the National Assembly despite the contention over the emergence of its leadership.

Oshiomhole called for a return to the rule of law in the two assemblies, saying that is the ultimate thing that should happen.

The Edo Assembly Speaker was voted in by only nine speakers out of 26 at 9pm, while that of Bauxhi was elected by 10 out of 30 members at about 7am.

He said: “But for the rule of law how can I be a governor physically presiding over people who are more endowed than me? But with the law on my side people take a bow because the law protects me. So it’s about rule of law. As journalists there are questions you don’t need to ask me because you know the answer. You know the law provides for how the House should be proclaimed transparently the day it’s announced, members elect are informed of date and time for inauguration. These are clearly spelt out in the Nigerian constitution.

” And just last week you were all witnesses to how President Muhammadu Buhari issued proclamation letter to the Clerk many days before stating date and time of the inauguration of the two chambers of the National Assembly. Even while we are still negotiating to ensure that our party was not divided on the floor of the House, without prejudice to the outcome of those negotiations, the President issued proclamation because he is obliged by the constitution to do so whether he likes it or not and he did. He did it transparently. He has led us by example. For me, it’s very embarrassing if any state governor, particularly of APC extraction, will do anything that is less than what the constitution says and the example that our President has set.