NEWS

Gov Fintiri Declares Free Education in Public Schools in Adamawa

1 min ago

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri has declared free education in public schools, as his administration’s commitment to provide quality education in Adamawa state.

Fintiri said the feeding programme is for boarding students in secondary schools across the state.

According to him, the feeding programme has resumed in nine schools and would soon be extended to cover all the 52 boarding schools in the state.

The program, slated to commence by September, said parents would no longer pay school fees, as soon as the program starts.

He dropped the hint, when Sen. Abdul-Azeez Nyako former gubernatorial candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2019 poll,  paid him a solidarity visit at government house Monday.

Fintiri said government had resumed free feeding of boarding students in secondary schools in the state.

According to him, the free feeding programme had resumed in nine schools and would soon be extended to cover all the 52 boarding schools in the state.

“As from September, parents would no longer pay school fees.

“Our plan is to make sure that government schools can compete with private schools in quality of education in the state.

“We are also going to recover all school lands encroached on by some people,” Fintiri maintained.

Earlier, Sen  Nyako, said they were on solidarity visit to identify  with  the role the governor is playing in carrying his activities, to better the lot of the people of the state.

Nyako urged the governor to resuscitate skill acquisition program introduced by his father former Gov. Murtala Nyako administration for youth and women empowerment in the state.

“We need to address the issue of poverty which goes hand in hand with insecurity.

“When you were the Speaker of Adamawa Assembly the then Gov. Murtala Nyako with the support of the legislative arm introduced special policies of grassroots empowerment that was effective then and need to be revived.

“ADC as a party want to assure you of support; we will not heat up the polity for you,” Nyako

Meanwhile Fintiri has ordered for the immediate sack  of local governments  employed after April 2016 to date in state.

Fintir gave the order during briefing by ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs alongside directors of personnel and directors of finance from the 21 local governments.

He said government was constraint to adopt the measure because the staff were illegally employed.

“We have started transferring power to the third tier and it is not going to be business as usual.

“We will not allow you to do what you want with the money meant to develop your Local governments,” he said.

