NEWS
NGO To Carry Out Agricultural Infrastructure Mapping In Kebbi
Kebbi’s potential in food production especially rice production has attracted the attention of Farm and Infrastructure Foundation (FIF), an agricultural non-governmental organisation expected to carry out agricultural infrastructure mapping in the state.
The founder and president of the Farm and Infrastructure Foundation, Professor Gbolade Ayoola stated this while fielding questions from newsmen in Birnin Kebbi at a 3 day training workshop organised for stakeholders in the agricultural sector in the state.
He said the project was in collaboration with Voices for Food Security and PROACT project, meant to pursue issues on food security in different dimension for enhanced food production.
He explained that the project would put heads together with all the stakeholders to resuscitate infrastructure development, with special interest in rural infrastructure and agricultural infrastructure without which production cannot take place .
“Infrastructure is key to agriculture generally and food production specifically. There are various types of infrastructure to deal with”.
”We have the physical infrastructure, social infrastructure, institutional infrastructure, processing infrastructure, market infrastructure, information infrastructure”, he opined.
He further explained that the project would be looking at the infrastructure aspects of Kebbi State because of its agricultural potentials that would benefit the farmers.
Mr Lukman from PROACT project who represented Olumide Ojo, the PROACT project manager in Kebbi State also said the project was part of activities to assist small holder farmers supported by the European Union Food Security and Resilience in Northern Nigeria, PRO RESILIENCE ACTION (PROACT) Project.
“They will take advantage of all that we did or are doing in Kebbi , leverage on it so that we collaborate to come up with result ”,he said.
