Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

NGO Trains 200 Widows On Skills Acquisition

Published

1 min ago

on

As part of its activities to mark the ‘2019 International Widows’ Day’,  an Abuja-based non governmental organisation (NGO), Helpline Foundation for the Needy, has trained over 200 widows on skills acquisition programmes.

The widows, who were drawn from the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), were trained free by the NGO on how to make beads, skin care products, detergents and others products.

Speaking to newsmen at the end the training programme in Abuja at the weekend, president/founder of the NGO, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, explained that the training programme is part of the contributions of the organization in assisting the widows to overcome their financial challenges.

Ahmadu disclosed that the trainees would also be given starter-packs to enable them begin production and sale of the items they have learnt, which would improve the finances and welfare of their families. 

She explained that the International Widows’ Day encourages people to work towards the rights of widows, highlighting the issues that women face in the society, such as violence, discrimination and poverty.    

Ahmadu also called on relevant stakeholders to come up with programmes and policies that would address challenges faced by widows in various societies.   

“Today’s event is in line with this year’s theme: ‘Developing Resources and Policies to Empower Widows.’ What we are doing here today is to empower over 200 widows from different area councils of the FCT with special training on how to formulate safe skin care products.”    

One of the beneficiaries of the training programme, Mrs. Afinike Whatley, commended the foundation for sustaining the empowerment scheme for over 10 years.   

Whatley called on relevant government agencies to support genuine nongovernmental organisations to tackle challenges faced by widows in the society.    

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

NGO Trains 200 Widows On Skills Acquisition

As part of its activities to mark the ‘2019 International Widows’ Day’,  an Abuja-based non governmental organisation (NGO), Helpline Foundation...
INTERVIEWS1 min ago

State Police Now A Must – Ikpeazu

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, in this interview with select journalists said state police is no longer an option but...
NEWS2 mins ago

Drug Abuse: FCTA Threatens To Shutdown Karu Abattoir

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has threatened to close down Karu Abattoir, in Abuja Municipal area Council (AMAC), over...
NEWS2 mins ago

Aduda Donates Motorcycles, Fertilizers To Farmers

Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the senate, Senator Philip Aduda, has donated 72 motorcycles and six truckloads...
NEWS2 mins ago

… Approves N1.2bn To Offset Pension Arrears

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved the sum N1, 284,000 000.00 as payment to 247 retired officers of...
NEWS10 mins ago

…Greets Foursquare Church GO @ 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has  felicitated with Rev Felix Meduoye, General Overseer (GO) of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, on...
NEWS10 mins ago

Enugu: NAF Denies Dropping Weapons For Herdsmen

The Nigerian Air Force has denied report  on the social media alleging that its operatives dropped weapons for killer herdsmen...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: