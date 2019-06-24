NGO Trains 200 Widows On Skills Acquisition

As part of its activities to mark the ‘2019 International Widows’ Day’, an Abuja-based non governmental organisation (NGO), Helpline Foundation for the Needy, has trained over 200 widows on skills acquisition programmes.

The widows, who were drawn from the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), were trained free by the NGO on how to make beads, skin care products, detergents and others products.

Speaking to newsmen at the end the training programme in Abuja at the weekend, president/founder of the NGO, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, explained that the training programme is part of the contributions of the organization in assisting the widows to overcome their financial challenges.

Ahmadu disclosed that the trainees would also be given starter-packs to enable them begin production and sale of the items they have learnt, which would improve the finances and welfare of their families.

She explained that the International Widows’ Day encourages people to work towards the rights of widows, highlighting the issues that women face in the society, such as violence, discrimination and poverty.

Ahmadu also called on relevant stakeholders to come up with programmes and policies that would address challenges faced by widows in various societies.

“Today’s event is in line with this year’s theme: ‘Developing Resources and Policies to Empower Widows.’ What we are doing here today is to empower over 200 widows from different area councils of the FCT with special training on how to formulate safe skin care products.”

One of the beneficiaries of the training programme, Mrs. Afinike Whatley, commended the foundation for sustaining the empowerment scheme for over 10 years.

Whatley called on relevant government agencies to support genuine nongovernmental organisations to tackle challenges faced by widows in the society.