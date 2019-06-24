Niger SSG Tasks Residents On Peaceful Coexistence

The Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane has stressed the need for people to be more security conscious in order to overcome the security challenges bedevilling the country.

The SSG made the disclosure when a delegation from Mashegu local government led by Muhammad Sani Gwaugawa visited him in his Office to facilitate with him over his recent appointment as the Secretary to the State Government by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

Ahmed Matane who is also from the local government area said the present administration believed that people should be allowed to live peacefully with one another irrespective of their religious, political or cultural affiliations and work in any part of the country without apprehension.

He told the delegation that government is aware of the tremendous role they are playing towards maintaining peace as well as tackling the security challenges in their immediate communities and urged them not to relent.

The SSG enjoined the people of Mashegu local government and Nigerlites in general to continue to support the laudable programmes and policies of government which are geared towards improved socio-economic development of the state.

In his remarks, the Leader of the delegation, Muhammad Sani Gwaugawa revealed that the appointment of Ahmed Ibrahim Matane to the challenging position is an indication that the governor believed that he would take the State to the next level.

Sani Gwaugawa described Governor Abubakar Sani Bello as a humble, proactive and visionary leader whose agenda for the state is in line with needs of the people.

He assured the SSG that the people of Mashegu local government would intensify effort in praying to God to give the Leadership of the State and Nigeria at large the wisdom and strength to continue with the good work they are doing.

Also, member of Niger State House of Assembly, representing Mashegu local government, Alhaji Abubakar Umar,expressed optimism that the re-election of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for the second term would bring rapid development to the state.