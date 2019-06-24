NEWS
PFN Hails Court Ruling On Kaduna’s Preaching Law
Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), yesterday described the judgement of a Kaduna State High Court, presided over by Justice Hajaratu Gwadah, which declared that the Kaduna State government has no right to screen and issue licenses to religious preachers in the state, as commendable.
PFN, president, Reverend Felix Omobude, in a statement in Benin described the Court ruling as a relief and is in alignment with the position of Christians, adding that Sections 6 and 9 of the bill which seeks to screen and license preachers, violates the constitutional rights of members of the Fellowship.
“We congratulate members of the PFN in Kaduna State. We urge all Pentecostals in the state and beyond to continue to live peacefully with everyone, remain law-abiding in all their activities while continuing to accommodate the views of others
“The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) will continue to work with the government and non-governmental actors at all levels to ensure the peace, progress and prosperity of Nigeria,” he said.
