NEWS
Port Harcourt Airport Reopens For Flight Operations
Less than 48 hours after Air Peace overshot Port Harcourt International Airport runway at the weekend, the airport has been reopened for normal flight operations once again.
The reopening was disclosed yesterday by the general manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu in an official statement issued and made available to LEADERSHIP.
The agency which confirmed the airport for operations stated that the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) to that effect and in line with standard and recommended practices.
Domestic carrier, Air Peace had on Saturday overshoot the airport runway due to reasons attributed to heavy rainfall.
Already Accident Investigation Bureau has commenced an investigation into the incident.
