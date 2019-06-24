Troops Thwart Terrorists’ Ambush, Kill 2 In Borno

Troops of 26 Brigade Garrison on patrol and escort duties of civilian merchants and commuters along Wala village and adjoining communities on 22nd of June 2019, had a fierce encounter with terrorists’ ambush team desperately craving for food and other essentials.

The patrol was aimed at providing and maintaining a secure, and steady passage of persons and goods as well as free vehicular movements along some notable roads/Main Supply Routes (MSR) in the North East.

The acting director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa in a statement said during the encounter, the troops swiftly responded with heavy gunfire that thwarted the ambush killing two terrorists and captured two AK 47 Rifles.

He said intelligence further revealed that the terrorists were informed by their informants of troops movement but were desperate to grab foodstuff that they needed for survival.

To consolidate on the gains, troops of 121 Task Force Battalion was dispatched to reinforce the 26 Brigade Garrison for further exploitation of the general area.

He added that during the advance, troops discovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) concealed along their axis of advance and successfully detonated and cleared them.

He noted that despite the IED threat, the troops proceeded further to ensure the general area is cleared of terrorists and explosives, adding that there is no casualty on the part of Nigerian Army troops during the operation.

The acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff commended the troops for the successes achieved, and urged them to be more vigorous and decisive to end the insurgency.

He also conveyed the assurance of the unyielding support of the Chief of Army Staff in this regard.