Vehicles Land Border Ban Still In Effect – Customs

The hope of vehicle importers and Nigerians seemed to have been dashed, as the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Monday reiterated that importation of used and new vehicles remained banned through the land borders.

This was even as the service and its Benin Republic counterpart over the weekend launched a trade platform to curb smuggling of vehicles and foreign parboiled rice into Nigeria.

Speaking at the official launch of the bilateral trade platform at Seme border, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) said the federal government had no plan to ease the ban on the importation of used and new vehicles through land border.

Recall that the Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Information and Communication Technology, Benjamin Aber, at a stakeholders’ meeting at Seme border on Tuesday, expressed confidence that with a successful implementation of the bilateral electronic connectivity programme between Nigeria and Republic of Benin, the Federal Government might lift the ban on items coming through the land border.

Ali said the decision of the government to shut down importation of vehicles through the border was because the government did not have a reliable system that would assist in controlling importation.

But, Ali said the Nigeria Customs Service is not opening land border for importation of used vehicles but is interested in the success of the connectivity platform to facilitate border trade between the two countries.

The customs boss urged all stakeholders to embrace the platform to enable the two countries to achieve seamless operations and trade facilitation. He said that the platform would assist genuine traders, adding that smugglers would be fought.

“We are envisaging compliance, and we hope we get compliance; where individual decides not to comply, then the customs will ensure there is no illicit trafficking between the two countries” Ali said.

He said that through this platform, false declaration of goods and some other illegal activities, experienced due to manual operation, would stop. Ali said the platform would increase the volume of trade and revenue between the two countries.

The Director-General of Benin Republic Customs, Sacco Charles, who lauded the initiative, said it will help address trade challenges faced by both countries, saying he is proud to associate with Nigeria.