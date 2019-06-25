Appeal Court Removes Ekiti Monarch After 10 Yrs On Throne Over Irregularities

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ado Ekiti has removed an Ekiti traditional ruler, the Owa of Odo Ayedun Ekiti, Oba Ilesanmi Ajibade after spending 10 years on the throne.

the Oba was on Tuesday sacked over lopsided selection process leading to his emergence.

The Appeal Court in its decision upheld the decision of the Ekiti State High Court which had earlier nullified the selection and appointment.

The Court in its unanimous decision on Tuesday held that the then Ekiti State Government erred to have cancelled the first selection process and immediately ordered for a fresh one.

The Appeal court stated that the state government had no absolute powers in law to do so.

In a verdict read by Justice E. O. Dawodu-Williams, the court validated the first selection process held on Nov. 2, 2009.

The selection had produced Prince Adekunle Adeniyi, an Assistant Director in the state Ministry of Information, as the Owa of Odo Ayedun Ekiti.

Justice Dawodu-Williams who resolved all the issues formulated for determination in the case against the appellant and in favour of the respondent Prince Adekunle Adeniyi, affirmed the lower court judgment on the Obaship tussle.

The Court further held that there was no evidence before the court which showed that the selection process that produced the claimant was marred by violence, as alleged by the appellant.

The appeal was thereby dismissed for lacking in merit.

Counsel to the appellant, Mr Obafemi Adewale, said they would proceed to Supreme Court to file an appeal against the judgment.

However, counsel to the respondent/Claimant , Mr. T. J. Omidoyin, described the judgment as a deserving one.

NAN recalls that Oba Ajibade was installed in 2009 during the then administration of Gov. Segun Oni, following which Prince Adeniyi approached the high court in Ikole Ekti.

Prince Adeniyi had in his appeal, urged the appellant court to nullify the selection process that produced the king and uphold the first one conducted that produced him.(NAN)