NEWS
Appeal Court Removes Ekiti Monarch After 10 Yrs On Throne Over Irregularities
The Court of Appeal sitting in Ado Ekiti has removed an Ekiti traditional ruler, the Owa of Odo Ayedun Ekiti, Oba Ilesanmi Ajibade after spending 10 years on the throne.
the Oba was on Tuesday sacked over lopsided selection process leading to his emergence.
The Appeal Court in its decision upheld the decision of the Ekiti State High Court which had earlier nullified the selection and appointment.
The Court in its unanimous decision on Tuesday held that the then Ekiti State Government erred to have cancelled the first selection process and immediately ordered for a fresh one.
The Appeal court stated that the state government had no absolute powers in law to do so.
In a verdict read by Justice E. O. Dawodu-Williams, the court validated the first selection process held on Nov. 2, 2009.
The selection had produced Prince Adekunle Adeniyi, an Assistant Director in the state Ministry of Information, as the Owa of Odo Ayedun Ekiti.
Justice Dawodu-Williams who resolved all the issues formulated for determination in the case against the appellant and in favour of the respondent Prince Adekunle Adeniyi, affirmed the lower court judgment on the Obaship tussle.
The Court further held that there was no evidence before the court which showed that the selection process that produced the claimant was marred by violence, as alleged by the appellant.
The appeal was thereby dismissed for lacking in merit.
Counsel to the appellant, Mr Obafemi Adewale, said they would proceed to Supreme Court to file an appeal against the judgment.
However, counsel to the respondent/Claimant , Mr. T. J. Omidoyin, described the judgment as a deserving one.
NAN recalls that Oba Ajibade was installed in 2009 during the then administration of Gov. Segun Oni, following which Prince Adeniyi approached the high court in Ikole Ekti.
Prince Adeniyi had in his appeal, urged the appellant court to nullify the selection process that produced the king and uphold the first one conducted that produced him.(NAN)
MOST READ
Appeal Court Removes Ekiti Monarch After 10 Yrs On Throne Over Irregularities
The Court of Appeal sitting in Ado Ekiti has removed an Ekiti traditional ruler, the Owa of Odo Ayedun Ekiti,...
Airbus Founding Figure Roger Beteille Dies Aged 97
European aircraft manufacturer Airbus announced on Tuesday that one of its “founding fathers,” French engineer Roger Berteille, died on June...
We Must Learn To Appreciate God, Abia Speaker
The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Engr. Chinedum Orji has stressed that people should always show gratitude...
Association Commends Sniper Ban By FG
Mr Shitu Kabir, the National President, Cowpea and Beans Farmers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria, has called for outright...
SEMA Warns Ebonyi Residents To Vacate Flood Prone Areas
The State Emergency Management Agency in Ebonyi has warned residents of Ebonyi living within the flood prone areas to vacate...
Autonomy For State Legislature, Judiciary Should Not Be Compromised – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari says efforts to ensure autonomy for state legislatures and judiciary will further strengthen democracy and deepen inclusiveness...
IGP Appoints Enugu PPRO National Coordinator Of Police Fight Against Cultism
The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, has appointed SP Ebere Amaraizu (Enugu PPRO) as National Coordinator of Police Campaign...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS24 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Sacks LG Staff Employed from April 2016 To Date
- NEWS24 hours ago
INEC Server: Stop Heating Up Nigeria’s Polity, NANS Tell Atiku
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
CBN Kicks Off PMB’s 100m Jobs Project
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Zamfara: Ex-Gov Yari Leaves N251bn Debt
- NEWS22 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Declares Free Education in Public Schools in Adamawa
- NEWS2 hours ago
10 Killed In Wukari High Way Road Blocks
- ENTERTAINMENT1 hour ago
‘Don’t Link Me With Helicopter Incidents At Ore’, Says Julian Osula
- WORLD5 hours ago
‘Mental Retardation’: Iran’s President Mocks Donald Trump