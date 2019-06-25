BUSINESS
… Appoints Nkemadu Director Public Affairs
The management of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced the appointment of Dr. Henry Nkemadu as its new director of public affairs.
A graduate of veterinary medicine from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Nkemadu has traversed the length and breadth of NCC acquiring experiences that qualified him for his new role. A former controller of the Lagos zonal Office – NCC’s largest zonal operation, Nkemadu has worked in the departments of Economic Analysis and Corporate Planning (EACP); Policy, Competition and Economic Analysis (PCEA); Research and Development (R&D) and Projects.
About a fortnight ago, Nkemadu became a full director at the commission and until the new appointment, was the head, special intervention projects at the projects department of the commission. His appointment as director, public affairs was announced to the participants at the ongoing annual workshop for judges taking place in Enugu where he (Nkemadu) is participating as part of the commission’s delegation.
A serial achiever, dutiful, pragmatic and intellectually ecclectic, Nkemadu is wearing the shoes left behind by an amazing tribe of accomplished and distinguished public servants. Dave Imoko, the avuncular and uncommon torchbearer handed over to the technocrat Tony Ojobo – possibly Nigeria’s best public service brand oxygenator. Nnamdi Nwokike, the leader of the 12 ‘disciples’ who resigned from the commission a few months ago was Ojobo’s successor. As director public affairs, Nwokike was notably entrepreneurial. Nkemadu is therefore an inheritor of a motley experiences and landmarks which he will be deploying shortly to project NCC as a leading public sector brand.
