Falconets To Tackle South Africa, Cameroon For 12th African Games Title

The draw for the football event of the 12th African Games has been conducted in Cairo, Egypt with host nation Morocco heading Group A.

Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications, said in a statement that the group also has Equatorial Guinea, Mali and Algeria.

He added that Nigeria head Group B and will face Cameroon, South Africa and Zambia.

“The Games organisers have reiterated that this year’s African Games women football event will be contested by players under the age of 20.

“This means Nigeria’s team will be composed of the under-20 girls, also known as Falconets.

“Some months ago, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had announced that the teams that featured at the 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ghana in November and December 2018 would be the same teams to compete at the football event of the African Games.

The 12th African Games will hold between late August and early September this year.(NAN)