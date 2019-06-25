Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Falconets To Tackle South Africa, Cameroon For 12th African Games Title

Published

1 min ago

on

The draw for the football event of the 12th African Games has been conducted in Cairo, Egypt with host nation Morocco heading Group A.

Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications, said in a statement that the group also has Equatorial Guinea, Mali and Algeria.

He added that Nigeria head Group B and will face Cameroon, South Africa and Zambia.

“The Games organisers have reiterated that this year’s African Games women football event will be contested by players under the age of 20.

“This means Nigeria’s team will be composed of the under-20 girls, also known as Falconets.

“Some months ago, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had announced that the teams that featured at the 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ghana in November and December 2018 would be the same teams to compete at the football event of the African Games.

The 12th African Games will hold between late August and early September this year.(NAN)

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Falconets To Tackle South Africa, Cameroon For 12th African Games Title

The draw for the football event of the 12th African Games has been conducted in Cairo, Egypt with host nation...
POLITICS1 min ago

Forum Wants Buhari To Sign Electoral Amendment Act

Joint Forum of 60 Presidential Candidates and National Chairmen, have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment...
NEWS3 mins ago

APC Dares Makinde On Stolen Government Vehicles

The All Progressives Congress, (APC),  in Oyo State has challenged the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the state government...
NEWS4 mins ago

Sanwo-Olu Seeks Residents’ Enrolment For Health Insurance Scheme

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has appealed to Lagos residents to register for the Lagos State Health...
NEWS6 mins ago

Court Dissolves 16-Yr-Old Marriage In Ibadan Over Persistent Quarrels

The President of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, Ademola Odunade, on Tuesday dissolved the 16-year-old marriage between one Rukayat...
NEWS9 mins ago

Nigeria Needs 2million Toilets Per Year – Survey

If Nigeria must end open defecation by 2030, a new survey has revealed that the country would need to add...
NEWS10 mins ago

NGO Takes Medical Outbreak To Kuje Community, Renovates Borehole

A non- governmental organization (NGO), Favour Open Arms Foundation (FOAF) in partnership with Always Sister’s Foundation has carried out a...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: