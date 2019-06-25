Next Lagos PDP Chairman Must Emerge Constitutionally – Adewale

Factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP,) in Lagos State, Otunba Segun Adewale, has called on the National leadership of the party to ensure that the next chairman of the party in the state must emerge through a credible process as stipulated in Section 47(6) of the party’s constitution.

He urged them to reject all those coming to lobby with names because it will further escalate the crisis in the state chapter of the party.

Adewale stated that the national leadership can clearly see that with different people, including Chief Bode George, Dr. Eddy Olafefo, Chief Mrs Maina and others coming to fly different names (more than four) instead of one as agreed by the State Executive Committee is an invitation to a fresh crisis in the party.

The former governorship candidate of African Democratic Party, ADP, in Ekiti State said that this was the same method and pattern they have been using, which has grounded the party since 1999, because they refused to allow those who can move the party forward to emerge.

He alleged that reactionary forces have been destabilizing the party, adding that it is an affront for anyone to go against credible process of choosing a chairman.

Adewale added that the state executive committee, SEC, is the only organ so empowered, adding that any attempt to subvert any credible process to elect a chairman man will amount to disregard for constituted authority.