NEWS
Next Lagos PDP Chairman Must Emerge Constitutionally – Adewale
Factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP,) in Lagos State, Otunba Segun Adewale, has called on the National leadership of the party to ensure that the next chairman of the party in the state must emerge through a credible process as stipulated in Section 47(6) of the party’s constitution.
He urged them to reject all those coming to lobby with names because it will further escalate the crisis in the state chapter of the party.
Adewale stated that the national leadership can clearly see that with different people, including Chief Bode George, Dr. Eddy Olafefo, Chief Mrs Maina and others coming to fly different names (more than four) instead of one as agreed by the State Executive Committee is an invitation to a fresh crisis in the party.
The former governorship candidate of African Democratic Party, ADP, in Ekiti State said that this was the same method and pattern they have been using, which has grounded the party since 1999, because they refused to allow those who can move the party forward to emerge.
He alleged that reactionary forces have been destabilizing the party, adding that it is an affront for anyone to go against credible process of choosing a chairman.
Adewale added that the state executive committee, SEC, is the only organ so empowered, adding that any attempt to subvert any credible process to elect a chairman man will amount to disregard for constituted authority.
MOST READ
Next Lagos PDP Chairman Must Emerge Constitutionally – Adewale
Factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP,) in Lagos State, Otunba Segun Adewale, has called on the National leadership...
Consolidate On Achievements On Security, Corruption, Group Tells PMB
The Warri Women Consultative Assembly on Tuesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consolidate on achievements recorded in security and...
Falconets To Tackle South Africa, Cameroon For 12th African Games Title
The draw for the football event of the 12th African Games has been conducted in Cairo, Egypt with host nation...
Forum Wants Buhari To Sign Electoral Amendment Act
Joint Forum of 60 Presidential Candidates and National Chairmen, have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment...
APC Dares Makinde On Stolen Government Vehicles
The All Progressives Congress, (APC), in Oyo State has challenged the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the state government...
Sanwo-Olu Seeks Residents’ Enrolment For Health Insurance Scheme
Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has appealed to Lagos residents to register for the Lagos State Health...
Court Dissolves 16-Yr-Old Marriage In Ibadan Over Persistent Quarrels
The President of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, Ademola Odunade, on Tuesday dissolved the 16-year-old marriage between one Rukayat...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
CBN Kicks Off PMB’s 100m Jobs Project
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Zamfara: Ex-Gov Yari Leaves N251bn Debt
- ENTERTAINMENT2 hours ago
‘Don’t Link Me With Helicopter Incidents At Ore’, Says Julian Osula
- NEWS3 hours ago
10 Killed In Wukari High Way Road Blocks
- NEWS22 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Declares Free Education in Public Schools in Adamawa
- WORLD5 hours ago
‘Mental Retardation’: Iran’s President Mocks Donald Trump
- NEWS14 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Sacks LG Staff Employed From April 2016 To Date
- FOOTBALL24 hours ago
African Soccer Wants Action Against Cameroon