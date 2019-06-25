Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

NGO Takes Medical Outbreak To Kuje Community, Renovates Borehole

Published

1 min ago

on

A non- governmental organization (NGO), Favour Open Arms Foundation (FOAF) in partnership with Always Sister’s Foundation has carried out a medical outreach and renovation of borehole in Pasali 2, a community in Kuje area council.

Speaking during the program which held at the weekend,the founder of the organization, Miss Favour Anyanwu explained that the outreach was necessitated by urgent need for medical intervention in the community and the need for potable water.

Anyanwu who revealed that the funds used were generated from personal funds and donations from friends, noted that the foundation had equally partnered with other organizations to renovate the borehole.

“We came in here with a team of doctors to help check residents in the community, the initial intervention was sanitation but when i realised they needed health intervention, we changed our plans with a non functional borehole they drink from the stream so we decided to renovate the borehole and this is with the help of Prezzoshed Investment Nigeria Limited and Nozar Investment Networks Nigeria Lim. and O’Buchi media ltd. without which it would not have been possible ” she said.

The Chief of the community, Joseph Macheri who spoke with LEADERSHIP disclosed that the borehole had been non functional for several years describing the gesture as a big relieve while thanking the organization for the  assistance.

A beneficiary, Mary Usman, expressed her gratitude to the foundation while also explaining that the medication she was given had caused the body weakness and headache she felt earlier to subside.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

NGO Takes Medical Outbreak To Kuje Community, Renovates Borehole

A non- governmental organization (NGO), Favour Open Arms Foundation (FOAF) in partnership with Always Sister’s Foundation has carried out a...
NEWS1 min ago

Appeal Court Removes Ekiti Monarch After 10 Yrs On Throne Over Irregularities

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ado Ekiti has removed an Ekiti traditional ruler, the Owa of Odo Ayedun Ekiti,...
WORLD8 mins ago

Airbus Founding Figure Roger Beteille Dies Aged 97

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus announced on Tuesday that one of its “founding fathers,” French engineer Roger Berteille, died on June...
NEWS14 mins ago

We Must Learn To Appreciate God, Abia Speaker

The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Engr. Chinedum Orji has stressed that people should always show gratitude...
NEWS15 mins ago

Association Commends Sniper Ban By FG

Mr Shitu Kabir, the National President, Cowpea and Beans Farmers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria, has called for outright...
NEWS20 mins ago

SEMA Warns Ebonyi Residents To Vacate Flood Prone Areas

The State Emergency Management Agency in Ebonyi has warned residents of Ebonyi living within the flood prone areas to vacate...
NEWS27 mins ago

Autonomy For State Legislature, Judiciary Should Not Be Compromised – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says efforts to ensure autonomy for state legislatures and judiciary will further strengthen democracy and deepen inclusiveness...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: