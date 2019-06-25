NEWS
NGO Takes Medical Outbreak To Kuje Community, Renovates Borehole
A non- governmental organization (NGO), Favour Open Arms Foundation (FOAF) in partnership with Always Sister’s Foundation has carried out a medical outreach and renovation of borehole in Pasali 2, a community in Kuje area council.
Speaking during the program which held at the weekend,the founder of the organization, Miss Favour Anyanwu explained that the outreach was necessitated by urgent need for medical intervention in the community and the need for potable water.
Anyanwu who revealed that the funds used were generated from personal funds and donations from friends, noted that the foundation had equally partnered with other organizations to renovate the borehole.
“We came in here with a team of doctors to help check residents in the community, the initial intervention was sanitation but when i realised they needed health intervention, we changed our plans with a non functional borehole they drink from the stream so we decided to renovate the borehole and this is with the help of Prezzoshed Investment Nigeria Limited and Nozar Investment Networks Nigeria Lim. and O’Buchi media ltd. without which it would not have been possible ” she said.
The Chief of the community, Joseph Macheri who spoke with LEADERSHIP disclosed that the borehole had been non functional for several years describing the gesture as a big relieve while thanking the organization for the assistance.
A beneficiary, Mary Usman, expressed her gratitude to the foundation while also explaining that the medication she was given had caused the body weakness and headache she felt earlier to subside.
