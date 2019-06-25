NEWS
Police Arraign 3 Men For Attempted Armed Robbery
The police on Tuesday arraigned three men in a Kabusa Grade I Area court for allegedly belonging to a gamg of thieves.
The police charged Aliyu Jibrin , Bode Magaji, and Sani Audu, who resides in Mpape, with attempt to commit robbery.
The prosecutor, Mahmud Lawal, told the court the defendants committed the offence on Feb. 4, in Keffi Village, Kabusa.
Lawal informed the court that the three defendants were arrested by a surveillance patrol team of the village.
He informed the court that the defendants were then handed over to the police by the District Head of the village.
He alleged that the defendants entered the village at 2 a.m. with the intent to steal from the villagers.
The prosecution counsel also told the court that in the course of the police investigation, the defendants could not give satisfactory accounts of their movement.
Lawal said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 306 of the Penal Code law.
After the charges were read to them, the defendants pleaded not guilty.
The Defence Counsel, Nadiru Audu, prayed the court to admit his clients to bail in the most liberal terms.
The Judge, Aliyu Kagarko, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N300,000 each with one surety in like sum.
He ordered that the sureties must be responsible citizens who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.
Kagarko then adjourned the case until July 1, for trial.(NAN)
