NEWS
Sokoto Spent N17bn On Agriculture – Tambuwal
Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has disclosed that his government spent no fewer than 17 billion naira on agricultural activities during his first term in office.
Tambuwal who spoke in Binji local government during the official flag off of the sale of fertilzer for 2019 wet season, added that, over 80 percent of the state population are into agriculture.
While informing the state that his government had purchased no fever than 500 trucks of fertilzer to be sold to farmers at a highly subsidized rate, Tambuwal noted that, both the state and local governments will shoulder the subsidy.
According to him, the subsidy will be shared on 60/40 bases with the state taking 60 while local governments foot the remaining 40 percent subsidy.
This according to Tambuwal meant that the state government has granted a subsidy of 966 million naira on the 500 trucks of fertilizer purchased for distribution to farmers for this year’s wet season farming.
The governor further explained that a bag of NPK would be sold at the rate of N4000 with a subsidy of N3,100 while that of UREA would be offered for sale at the rate ofN7700 with a subsidy of 900 naira respectively.
He however appealed against commodity diversion warning that any one caught will be dealt with accordingly.
MOST READ
10 Killed In Wukari High Way Road Blocks
Following the ongoing Tiv/Jukun communal clash, not fewer than ten persons were reported been killed at different road blocks within...
Sokoto Spent N17bn On Agriculture – Tambuwal
Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has disclosed that his government spent no fewer than 17 billion naira on agricultural activities...
Turkish Airlines Opens Port Harcourt – Istanbul Route
Turkish Airlines yesterday opened its Port Harcourt to Istanbul route with the launch of it’s inuagural flight to Port Harcourt...
Belemaoil Lifts Two Musicians, Others With N30m
Indigenous oil firm, Belemaoil Producing Limited yesterday empowered 10 people, including two musicians, Dauye Youdubagha, and Tamunoemi Debo-Gold, with about N30 Million...
Ex-Minister, Adedoja, Seeks More Varsities
A former Minister of Sports, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, on Tuesday called for the establishment of more universities in Nigeria while...
Kidnapping: Police Rescued 3 Abducted Lebanese Nationals In Rivers
Rivers Police Command says it has rescued three Lebanese nationals who were abducted at a construction site in Andoni Local...
Edo Commences Preparation For 2019 Christian Pilgrimage
The Edo State Government has commenced preparation for the 2019 Christian pilgrimage, with a call on Christians in the state...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS22 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Sacks LG Staff Employed from April 2016 To Date
- NEWS22 hours ago
INEC Server: Stop Heating Up Nigeria’s Polity, NANS Tell Atiku
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
CBN Kicks Off PMB’s 100m Jobs Project
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Zamfara: Ex-Gov Yari Leaves N251bn Debt
- NEWS19 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Declares Free Education in Public Schools in Adamawa
- NEWS22 hours ago
FMC, Keffi Staff Protest Appointment Of New Clinical Head
- WORLD2 hours ago
‘Mental Retardation’: Iran’s President Mocks Donald Trump
- NEWS24 hours ago
TETFUND Commends UniJos On Research, Development