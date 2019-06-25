Connect with us
Sokoto Spent N17bn On Agriculture – Tambuwal 

Published

9 mins ago

on

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has disclosed that his government spent no fewer than 17 billion naira on agricultural activities during his first term in office.

Tambuwal who spoke in Binji local government during the official flag off of the sale of fertilzer for 2019 wet season, added that, over 80 percent of the state population are into agriculture.

While informing the state that his government had purchased no fever than 500 trucks of fertilzer to be sold to farmers at a highly subsidized rate, Tambuwal noted that, both the state and local governments will shoulder the subsidy.

According to him, the subsidy will be shared on 60/40 bases with the state taking 60 while local governments foot the remaining 40 percent subsidy.

This according to Tambuwal meant that the state government has granted a subsidy of 966 million naira on the 500 trucks of fertilizer purchased for distribution to farmers for this year’s wet season farming.

The governor further explained that a bag of NPK would be sold at the rate of N4000 with a subsidy of N3,100 while that of UREA would be offered for sale at the rate ofN7700 with a subsidy of 900 naira respectively.

He however appealed against commodity diversion warning that any one caught will be dealt with accordingly.

 

 

