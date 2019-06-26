NEWS
29 Ships Carrying Various Products Expected At Lagos Ports
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is expecting 29 ships to bring in petroleum products, food items and other goods to Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports from June 26 to July 17.
The NPA made this known in its daily publication ‘Shipping Position’ made available in Lagos on Wednesday.
It stated that one of the ships would sail in with diesel, while the other 28 ships would sail in with bulk malt, general cargo, bulk sugar, bulk salt, frozen fish, buckwheat and containers carrying different goods.
According to the document, 13 ships have arrived the ports waiting to berth with containers, bulk fertiliser and petrol.
NPA said that no fewer than 16 ships were discharging buckwheat, base oil, general cargo, containers, diesel, petrol, aviation fuel and bulk sugar.
