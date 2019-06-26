Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

29 Ships Carrying Various Products Expected At Lagos Ports

Published

1 min ago

on

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is expecting 29 ships to bring in petroleum products, food items and other goods to Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports from June 26 to July 17.

The NPA made this known in its daily publication ‘Shipping Position’ made available in Lagos on Wednesday.

It stated that one of the ships would sail in with diesel, while the other 28 ships would sail in with bulk malt, general cargo, bulk sugar, bulk salt, frozen fish, buckwheat and containers carrying different goods.

According to the document, 13 ships have arrived the ports waiting to berth with containers, bulk fertiliser and petrol.

NPA said that no fewer than 16 ships were discharging buckwheat, base oil,  general cargo, containers, diesel, petrol, aviation fuel and bulk sugar.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

29 Ships Carrying Various Products Expected At Lagos Ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is expecting 29 ships to bring in petroleum products, food items and other goods to...
NEWS3 mins ago

FG To Raise VaT To 7.5% By 2020, Says Ex-Finance Minister

The former Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Shamshuna Ahmed, has said the Federal Government has plans to raise value-added tax...
NEWS4 mins ago

High Rate Of Drug Abuse Worrisome – NGO

Kaduna based Non Governmental Organization(NGO) Mallam Niggas Rehabilitation Centre has described he high rate of drug abuse by Nigerian youths...
NEWS6 mins ago

‘Why We Must Always Appreciate God’

The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Engr. Chinedum Orji has stressed that people should always show gratitude...
METRO6 mins ago

JAMB Reassures Bwari Area Council Of Impactful Development

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reassured Bwari Area Council of its commitment towards an impactful development that...
METRO10 mins ago

Institute Wants Early Warning System To Curb Disaster

The Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) has advocated the need for government agencies in disaster management to apply Early Warning...
NEWS13 mins ago

Study Shines Light On How Vulnerable Children Are Trafficked In Nigeria

The international trafficking of children has received much attention in recent times. But, little attention has been paid to how...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: