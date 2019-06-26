LASG Arraigns Bank Driver For Traffic Offence

The operatives of the Lagos State Task Force on Wednesday arraigned a 46-year old Zenith Bank bullion van’s driver, Bamidele Ezekiel, for driving against traffic before Magistrate Lateef Owolabi of the Lagos State Mobile Court sitting at Bolade, Oshodi, Lagos State.

The Chairman of the agency, Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Superintendent of police in a press statement made available to journalist on Wednesday said that the driver of the bullion van was apprehended by the enforcement team of the agency between Brown Street towards Cappa area of Oshodi.

He said the driver of the bullion van with registration number HK 218 EKY Mr. Bamidele Ezekiel of Zenith Bank admitted to have drove against traffic one-way

Egbeyemi said he was surprised to see some enlightened and educated people in the society flagrantly disobeying laws made to regulate free flow of traffic on our roads without any regards to other road users.

According to the Chairman “It is imperative to urgently re-orientate these bullion van drivers on the need to abide by all traffic regulations and stop the habit of driving against traffic across the State”

He confirmed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Zubairu Muazu has directed that the arrested bullion van driver be immediately charge to court for prosecution to deter others from this illegitimate act.

Meanwhile, he was charged before Magistrate Lateef Owolabi for the offence of driving in a direction prohibited by law (one-way) punishable under Part (III) item 27 of the Transport Sector Law of Lagos State 2018.