EDUCATION
NAAT Tasks FG On Upgrade Of Laboratories In Tertiary Institutions
The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has urged the federal government to as a matter of urgency, initiate processes that would lead to upgrade and modernisation of laboratories, workshops and studios in tertiary institutions across the country.
The Association in a communique issued at the end of its 40th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Awka decried the deplorable state of laboratories and workshops in various tertiary institutions, saying such situation has hindered the country’s technological advancement.
The communiqué signed by NAAT president, Comrade Sani Suleiman said that modernised laboratories will be a centre of high impact research that would propel developmental strives in areas of medicine, engineering and agriculture.”
The communiqué also stated further, “NAAT calls on federal government to adequately fund education as a basis for sustained development. Education, being the bedrock of any society if properly funded would be a catalyst for national growth and development through production of highly skilled citizens.”
It however commended the federal government on the recent renovation works carried out in all the unity schools across the country, saying that it is a step in the right direction as it will create conducive environment for teaching and learning.
Meanwhile, the association urged the federal government to immediately commence the implementation of the new national minimum wage in order to alleviate the suffering of workers.
While commending the passage of the new minimum wage, the association said workers can no longer wait to begin enjoying the benefits of the new wage.
Reacting to the security situation in the country, the association said the incessant insecurity bedeviling the country, ranging from incident of armed robbery, kidnap for ransom to militancy or terrorism attack across the country is making life miserable to the generality of Nigerians
“NAAT Implores the federal government to put all machinery in motion and with minimum delay ensure security of lives and properties and peaceful co-existence of all in the country,” the communiqué stated further.
The association also urged the federal government to improve the “epileptic power supply experienced across the country to avoid several collapse of small, medium and big businesses.”
