NDLEA Arrests 156 Suspected Drug Peddlers
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Oyo State command has arrested 156 suspects comprising 139 male and 17 females for drug related offences.
The agency also added that it will ensure that 44 out of the arrested suspects in the last six months would be convicted.
The state Commander, Mr. Ralph Igwenagu who disclosed this on Wednesday in Ibadan at an event held to commemorate the 2019 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with the theme; “Health for Justice, Justice for Health”, added that 800 kilograms of hard drugs consisting of Cannabis sativa, tramadol, among others were recovered.
He however, reiterated the command’s resolution to reduce the menace of drug abuse and Illicit Trafficking in the state to the barest minimum.
“The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) Oyo State Command is determined to curtail to the barest minimum the menace of drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the state through effective drug law enforcement, prosecution of drug law offenders as well public enlightenment and sensitization, advocacy and rehabilitation of addicts”, he said.
While noting that those who have become victims of drug use can still be rehabilitated to become useful members of the society, the NDLEA boss revealed that 85 drug users were counselled and rehabilitated and have been reunited with their families.
Also speaking at the event, the Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde through his deputy, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan harped on the fact that the present administration is fully committed to ensuring a drug-free state through partnership with various agencies and stakeholders.
“It is no gain saying that abuse of Cannabis Sativa is very high in the state but the partnership with NDLEA state command is already yielding positive results.
“To the end, the government will continue to partner with public enlightenment and awareness campaigns for various targeted groups to ensure a better Oyo state” he said.
Makinde charged all to be involved in the fight against drugs use and abuse which indirectly will curtail crime rate in the society.
