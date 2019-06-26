NEWS
NDLEA Arrests 43 Suspects, Removes 463KG Of Drugs In Gombe
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gombe Command, has arrested 43 drug suspects and removed from circulation, 463 kilograms of hard drugs in the last six months.
Mr Aliyu Adole, the state Commander, said this on Wednesday in Gombe at a press briefing to commemorate the 2019 International Day Against Drugs Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
“Within this period, we arrested 41 male and 2 female suspects, and we removed from circulation, 321.80 kilogrammes of cannabis and 141.231 kilogrammes of psychotropic substances”, he said.
The commander said that five suspects were convicted and 17 others awaiting trial.
He said that this year’s theme for International Day Against Drugs Abuse: ‘’Health for justice, Justice for health,” was a clarion call on the people to start looking at drugs abuse as public health issue and start treating it as a disease.
The NDLEA commander appealed to parents, guardians and traditional rulers to bring drug addicts for rehabilitation.
Adole also urged community leaders to cooperate with the NDLEA to help reduce the circulation of hard drugs in the state.
