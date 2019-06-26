Connect with us
NEWS

NEPC Trains Niger Delta Local Producers On Global Competitiveness

Published

1 min ago

on

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council, (NEPC) has trained over 100 local producers in the South-South geopolitical zone on ways to produce quality and hygienic products free from Aflatoxin and Mycotoxin contaminats.

Aflatoxin and Mycotoxin are contaminats that pose the highest challanges in processed non-oil export products at the International market.

The contaminats in Nigeria products according to NEPC made the country face the challange of its local products entering into the international market due to low standard.

South-South Regional Coordinator of NEPC, Mrs. Azuka Ikejiofor, spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt, at a one-day sensitization workshop on “Effective Quality Control Measures in Aflatoxin and Mycotoxin control contaminats.”

Ikejiofor said the workshop was aimed at enlightening the local producers come up with Nigeria made goods that can gain international acceptance, grow the economy and creat jobs.

She said: “To achieve this, the NEPC in the region partnered with International Institute for Tropical Agriculture,(IITA), Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI), and other relevant packaging practices in export trade to ensure that non-oil exporters of processed food items adequately comply with International best manucfacturing procedures and global GAP.

“Goods with such contaminats does not say well about our products, some of our products does not stand the desired competitiveness with our competitors”

The NEPC boss explained that a standard product processing procedure requires utilization and observance of utmost hygiene in both human,machine and equipment contacts to achieve quality products.

Ikejiofor said: “Our focus should be tailored towards delievring product plans with strong leaning on producing competitive goods with capacity to satisfy both the immediate and aesthetics needs of the consumers.

“The clarion call for a shift in poor products quality mindset is apt given the present realities of the country that is in dire need of enhanced quality of goods for growth of the economy and job creation.”

She said the training was aimed at impacting skills on the producers, farmers, processors to enable them know what constitute quality products and work towards it to achieve international market standard.

Speaking during the workshop, one of the resource persons, Titilayo Falade, noted that products produced under unhygenic enviroment and storage has significant impact on the country’s trade following that the global market has high quality standard.

Falade said, “If made in Nigeria products does not meet the demands of some foreign countries, the importer can be black listed as well as the region ,even the country. Our inability to meet up with good standards does not help our farmers, our local producers and it affects job opportunities and the nation’s economy.

She urged the trainees to step up in their products packaging and processing by putting all they learnt into practice.

 

