Pilgrimage: NCPC Conducts Examination For Medical Personnel

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission has conducted an online Medical Examination for the selection of Doctors, Nurses and Pharmacists that would participate in the 2019 pilgrimage exercise to Israel, Rome and Greece.

The examination was conducted simultaneously across the six geopolitical zones including Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by the Joint Matriculation Examinations Board.

In his address, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Tor Uja said the examination would be used as criteria for the selection process with the view of getting the best hands who would provide quality health care services for Nigeria pilgrims while on in the Holy Land.

Uja who was represented by the Head of Operations department of the Commission, Rev. Amos Yohanna noted that the health and safety of pilgrims is paramount to the Commission adding that the health services provided to pilgrims while on pilgrimage would not be compromised.

He intimated that the Commission has put necessary arrangements in place to ensure that the selection process is fair and transparent. In his words “the questions were set by the Federal Medical Committee which comprises of high profile successful medical personnel who are not members or staff of the commission.

He explained that candidates participating in the exam would have their results immediately after the examination while the collation and sorting process for selection would be communicated to the participants via the Commission’s website, adding that candidates with the highest scores from each state would be selected across the six geopolitical zones.

He stated that the commission would work in partnership with Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Pharmacist Council of Nigeria (PSN) and National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives with the view of ensuring effective healthcare service delivery to the pilgrims.

Furthermore, he expressed satisfaction with the arrangement put in place by the examination body just as he urged the candidates to adhere by the rules of the exam.