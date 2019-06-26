Van Crash Kills 10 Migrants In Turkey 

A van crash has killed 10 migrants in north-eastern Turkey, state news agency Anadolu reported on Wednesday.

Security forces had tried to stop the vehicle carrying the migrants but the driver tried to speed off, Anadolu said.

He then lost control and hit a wall. The crash left at least 30 people injured.

The nationality of the dead has not been announced.

The province of Edirne where the crash happened borders Greece and Bulgaria.

Migrants from the civil war in Syria and also from Afghanistan often try to pass through Turkey to reach the European Union.

Turkey has officially taken more than 3.5 million refugees from Syria.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since 2011 when the Syrian civil war began.

Some 268,000 refugees were held in Turkey in 2018, according to the Interior Ministry.

The refugees were mostly from war-torn countries such as Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and Pakistan.