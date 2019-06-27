AFCON 2019: Super Eagles Pip Guinea, Through To Round 16

Nigeria’s Super Eagles yesterday defeated their Guinean counterparts1-0 to emerge as the first team to qualify for the knockout stage at the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Nigeria got off their campaign with a nervy 1-0 win over debutants Burundi last Saturday, while Guinea were held to a 2-2 draw by the other first-timers in the group,Madagascar.

Kenneth Omeruo’s well –placed header from a Moses Simon’s corner kick earned all three points against Guinea at the Alexandria Stadium.

The victory saw Nigeria retain top spot in Group B with six points while Guinea remains third with one.

The Syli Nationale are now faced with a must win tie against Burundi in their final group match while Nigeria are certain of a place at the next phase.

Nigeria’s coach, Gernot Rohr made changes to his team with Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa, Leon Balogun and Moses Simon all starting a clear intent that he was going in for an attacking game.

His Guinean counterpart, Paul Put handed star midfielder, Naby Keita his first start in a competitive match since May 1 as he looked to put up a solid team to get their first three points of the tournament.

Guinea showed hunger early and had a shot at goal in the second minute of the match, Ibrahim Cisse tried his luck with a shot from distance that was spilled by keeper Daniel Akpeyi and whacked away by the defense.

In the 10th minute, Alex Iwobi lost possession in midfield and the ball turned quickly into offense, Amadaou Diawara sending Sory Kaba though on goal, but a backtracking Balogun made an important intervention.

Nigeria also had their opportunities in front of goal. In the 13th minute, Wilfred Ndidi’s header off a Peter Etebo corner went just over while Ighalo hit the side netting later after being sent through by Ndidi.

In the second half, Nigeria pressed harder on the gas pedals and Iwobi had a chance on the hour mark with a well curled effort which was turned behind for a corner by the Guinean keeper.

Paul Put had to be jolted into change on 70 minutes pulling out Keita who had gone down close to three times as he was heavily bombarded by the Nigerian midfield. In his place came Alhassane Bangoura.

No sooner had Keita stepped off the pitch than Nigeria got their goal, Omeruo rising highest at the edge of the six yard box to angle a header past the keeper off a corner from Moses.