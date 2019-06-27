SPORTS
AFCON 2019: Super Eagles Pip Guinea, Through To Round 16
Nigeria’s Super Eagles yesterday defeated their Guinean counterparts1-0 to emerge as the first team to qualify for the knockout stage at the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Nigeria got off their campaign with a nervy 1-0 win over debutants Burundi last Saturday, while Guinea were held to a 2-2 draw by the other first-timers in the group,Madagascar.
Kenneth Omeruo’s well –placed header from a Moses Simon’s corner kick earned all three points against Guinea at the Alexandria Stadium.
The victory saw Nigeria retain top spot in Group B with six points while Guinea remains third with one.
The Syli Nationale are now faced with a must win tie against Burundi in their final group match while Nigeria are certain of a place at the next phase.
Nigeria’s coach, Gernot Rohr made changes to his team with Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa, Leon Balogun and Moses Simon all starting a clear intent that he was going in for an attacking game.
His Guinean counterpart, Paul Put handed star midfielder, Naby Keita his first start in a competitive match since May 1 as he looked to put up a solid team to get their first three points of the tournament.
Guinea showed hunger early and had a shot at goal in the second minute of the match, Ibrahim Cisse tried his luck with a shot from distance that was spilled by keeper Daniel Akpeyi and whacked away by the defense.
In the 10th minute, Alex Iwobi lost possession in midfield and the ball turned quickly into offense, Amadaou Diawara sending Sory Kaba though on goal, but a backtracking Balogun made an important intervention.
Nigeria also had their opportunities in front of goal. In the 13th minute, Wilfred Ndidi’s header off a Peter Etebo corner went just over while Ighalo hit the side netting later after being sent through by Ndidi.
In the second half, Nigeria pressed harder on the gas pedals and Iwobi had a chance on the hour mark with a well curled effort which was turned behind for a corner by the Guinean keeper.
Paul Put had to be jolted into change on 70 minutes pulling out Keita who had gone down close to three times as he was heavily bombarded by the Nigerian midfield. In his place came Alhassane Bangoura.
No sooner had Keita stepped off the pitch than Nigeria got their goal, Omeruo rising highest at the edge of the six yard box to angle a header past the keeper off a corner from Moses.
MOST READ
TETFund: Boosting ICT Use In Tertiary Institutions
The role of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) cannot be over emphasized. More so, bringing ICT to the school environment...
Certificate Case Dismissal: It’s Time To Build Kwara For All – AbdulRazaq
Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday restated his commitment to building a state that works for everyone, irrespective of political...
Niger Gov Signs Law For Funding Of State Assembly, NSIEC
Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has signed into law two bills to provide for the management of funds for...
Bauchi Group Condemns Threat Against Ex-Gov Abubakar
A civil rights group, Bauchi Civil Society Organisation Network, has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate...
NDLEA Demands Collective Approach Against Drug Abuse
The Sokoto State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Muhammadu Misbahu Idris said yesterday that the fight against drug...
NDLEA Arrests 59 Drug Dealers In Kebbi
Fifty-nine suspected drug dealers have been arrested with 236.737 kilogrammrs of illicit drugs and psychological substance within six months in...
NDLEA Raises Concern Over High Rate Of Drug Abuse In Nasarawa
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Nasarawa State Command has raised the alarm over high rate of abuse of...
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS17 hours ago
APC Ready To Challenge Some Positions In Zamfara-Party Chairman
- NEWS15 hours ago
Beauty Queen ‘Raped By Gambia’s Ex-President Jammeh’
- NEWS18 hours ago
I Left No Debt In Zamfara, Says Ex-Gov. Yari
- POLITICS12 hours ago
Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial Election : I Contested Against INEC And PDP, Says Akpabio
- NEWS15 hours ago
Pastor Seeks Divorce, Alleging Wife Demands `Bribe’ Before Sex
- NEWS17 hours ago
TB Joshua Pulled 40,000 To Mount Precipice, Nazareth
- FOOTBALL11 hours ago
JUST-IN: Super Eagles First To Qualify For AFCON Round Of 16
- NEWS12 hours ago
EFCC Arraingns Borno Perm Sec , Others Over N118.3M Fraud