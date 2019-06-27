Amnesty Program Set To Empower 2,500 Niger Delta Youths

– Youths to be trained in building of fishing trawlers in Nigeria

– Production facility to be cited in the Niger Delta region

– Project to contribute to an architecture that places emphasis on stability, economic and sustainable development in the Gulf of Guinea.

The National Development Program for the establishment of industrial fishing and associated seafood production in Nigeria is set to take off through a joint venture with a group of local and international partners.

A delegation of the Federal Government is set to depart for Greece and Costa Rica on a Facility Inspection as part of the implementation of the above project. This is in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed to establish an industrial fishing and processing company in a joint venture run by a consortium of Greek and Nigerian Partners led by the Presidential Amnesty Program.

The delegation will be made up of the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta (OSAPND), the Office of the Vice President (OVP), the Economic Recovery Growth Plan (EGRP), Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), House Committee on Niger Delta, Africa Atlantic Gulf of Guinea Fisheries Limited (AGGF) and Concept Amadeus Limited (CAL).

Fisheries play a significant social and nutritional role in Africa. The sector contributes to food, nutrition, security and provides jobs particularly for coastal populations which are often among the poorest and most vulnerable. On the average globally, fish and fish products account for 18% of animal protein intake. Nigeria spends an estimated USD 1 billion dollars importing fish and fish products into the country annually. This project, in addition is expected to lead to a considerable reduction of this expenditure.

Speaking on the progress of the project, the visibly elated Special Adviser to the President on the Niger Delta, Prof. Charles Dokubo, expressed satisfaction that the project is in line with a deliberate effort by government to promote diversification of the economy beyond oil. Furthermore, he stated that “the project provides a clear convergence of domestic development and national security objectives while catalysing large volumes of foreign direct investment into the country.

“This is the first time that a large volume of our ex-agitators will be offloaded to full employment at once. The assurance that they will be EU certified means that they can work anywhere in the world beyond our shores. It creates a regional architecture that places emphasis on stability, economic and sustainable development. In the long term, it will position Nigeria to contribute more meaningfully to a market driven blue economy framework for growth and prosperity within the Gulf of Guinea. I thank all our partners and promise to ensure that we do everything within our capabilities to make sure that construction takes off by September.”

In Greece, the Boat Building Yard, University of Patras, and other technical partners, as well as the Greek Government will be visited while in Costa Rica, the exact replica of the plant to be built in Nigeria which is a 110 Fish per minute Processing Plant and mega Aquaculture Centre will be inspected.

The Office of the Special Adviser to the President on the Niger Delta (OSAPND) and the Lead Consultants Messer Concept Amadeus Limited (CAL) signed an MoU on the 27th November, 2017 on the above captioned matter.

Also reacting on the proposed visit, the Chairman/CEO of Concept Amadeus Limited, Prince Patrick Osobase praised the commitment of the Federal Government through the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

“For me I praise the commitment of the government for supporting the incubation of this project through the ERGP. I am excited that when we start, it will provide employment for youth from the Niger Delta and contribute to the reduction of illegal fishing in the Gulf of Guinea. Both the construction of the trawlers and citing the production facility in the country will catalyse technology transfer that will lead to quantum multiplier effect on our domestic economy”

The Project was designed to acquaint the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Beneficiaries with modern day fishing using Trawlers.

In this regard, 2,500 Delegates will be trained in Nigeria by the University of Patras, a Greek University specializing in Fisheries and Aquaculture Technology. At the end of the 3 months Training, they will be awarded European Union (EU) Certificates in Fishing. Furthermore, the Greek Partners will build the Boats locally as directed by the ERGP during consultations. In effect, a Boat Building Yard would be set up in the Niger Delta for a 25 year period.

At the end of the Training, 2,000 of the successful Trainees will be employed fulltime and exited from the program thereby reducing the stipend outlay by N1.9Billion per annum.

The project was formally launched by the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR and the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo SAN, GCON on the 24th of May, 2019 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.