Economy: Frank Backs Emir Of Kano’s Comments

Published

2 hours ago

on

A political activist and former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has commended the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, for his timely warning over the precarious state of the nation’s economy.

Frank in a statement Thursday in Abuja, also called on other traditional rulers and religious leaders to emulate the Emir – who is known to speak the truth even at his own peril – by speaking out to save the country from imminent collapse.

It could be recalled that Emir Sanusi – a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised the alarm that the country is heading towards a catastrophic bankruptcy as a result of the poor and indolent management of the economy by the APC-led administration.

He also recalled that the former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and ex-Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, had issued a similar warning about a month ago when he declared that Nigeria is heading towards another recession.

He stated that the inactions of the current administration to implement a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers – six months after signing the bill into law – as well as the incapacity of may state governments to pay salaries are clear signs of the state of the economy.

He further urged Nigerians not to be carried away by the APC government’s promise, to lift 100million Nigerians out of poverty even as he called on international development partners to prevail on government of the day to be more responsive to the genuine needs of the people in order to save Nigerians from the current state of avoidable and unnecessary hardship in the land.

Economy: Frank Backs Emir Of Kano's Comments

