NEWS
Edo Inspects Flooded Areas, Promises Relief Materials For Victims
The Edo State government has assessed the impact of flooding in different parts of Benin City, the state capital, and has concluded modalities to provide relief materials for hardest hit communities, after heavy rainfall on Monday.
During the assessment tour, Special Adviser to the governor on special duties, Yakubu Gowon, said the state government will assist the victims with relief materials while measures are being put in place to control flooding in the future.
He said, “The first form of relief for these victims is to empathise with them. We are here to do that, to see where the pain itches them most. We are assessing the extent of damage caused by the floods and are making arrangement to have relief items provided to the hardest-hit communities and victims.”
He decried that the flooding at Ugbor area in Benin City, was caused by a building erected on the natural flow path of the drains, urging residents to seek approval from the appropriate authority before building.
Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Dame Omua Oni-Okpaku, said that a permanent solution is being worked out to control flooding challenges in the state.
She added that the drains in Erediauwa area would be de-silted while the water will be channeled to the moat in the area, even as he assured of providing a permanent solution to the problem soon.
The commissioner tasked residents on proper waste disposal, regular clearing of drains and adjusting to new behaviours to mitigate climate change, noting that “Sensitisation is ongoing against indiscriminate building and improper waste disposal. We want to revive neighbourhood watch through which traditional rulers will help check against indiscriminate building in their area of jurisdiction.”
The affected areas visited by the state government officials include, the Bonisk Crescent and Sam Excellent Atitiekae Avenue at Ugbor, GRA and Erediauwa Road, off Benin-Sapele Road.
MOST READ
Edo Inspects Flooded Areas, Promises Relief Materials For Victims
The Edo State government has assessed the impact of flooding in different parts of Benin City, the state capital, and...
AFAN President Advises Youths To Use ICT To Drive Agriculture
Mr Kabiru Ibrahim, the National President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has appealed to Nigerian youths to embrace agriculture...
Court Orders Release Of Ex-Gov Shema’s Passport
Justice Hadiza Shagari of the Federal High Court, Katsina State, on Thursday ordered the immediate release of International Passport of...
12 Corps Members Get State Awards In Gombe
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Gombe State has presented state awards to 12 out of 1,045 of the...
‘Neglect Of Traditional Rulers Fosters Corruption’
The Paramount ruler of Odukpani local government area in Cross River state, His Royal Majesty,Eteyin Otu Asuquo Otu Mesembe 1V,...
Kekemeke, Ex-APC Chairman Decries Poor Welfare Of Journalists
A former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo, Mr Isaac Kekemeke, has decried the poor take-home-pay and...
Niger Delta Elders Demand Adequate Funding Of Amnesty Programme
Leaders of Niger Delta region have again reiterated the need for the federal government to adequately fund and sustain the...
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial Election : I Contested Against INEC And PDP, Says Akpabio
- NEWS21 hours ago
EFCC Arraingns Borno Perm Sec , Others Over N118.3M Fraud
- FOOTBALL21 hours ago
JUST-IN: Super Eagles First To Qualify For AFCON Round Of 16
- NEWS24 hours ago
Middle Belt Forum Condemns Invasion Of Gov Ishaku’s House
- FOOTBALL3 hours ago
Kroos: Ronaldo’s Madrid Exit Made Everyone Happy
- LAW1 hour ago
My Wife Pushed Me Into Adultery, Man Tells Court
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
NASS Mgt Begins Implementation Of ‘Illegal’ Conditions Of Service
- NEWS23 hours ago
Senator Jibrin Warns Against Formation Of Herdsmen Vigilante In S/East