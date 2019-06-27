Connect with us
Edo Inspects Flooded Areas, Promises Relief Materials For Victims

Published

1 min ago

on

The Edo State government has assessed the impact of flooding in different parts of Benin City, the state capital, and has concluded modalities to provide relief materials for hardest hit communities, after heavy rainfall on Monday.
During the assessment tour, Special Adviser to the governor on special duties, Yakubu Gowon, said the state government will assist the victims with relief materials while measures are being put in place to control flooding in the future.

He said, “The first form of relief for these victims is to empathise with them. We are here to do that, to see where the pain itches them most. We are assessing the extent of damage caused by the floods and are making arrangement to have relief items provided to the hardest-hit communities and victims.”

He decried that the flooding at Ugbor area in Benin City, was caused by a building erected on the natural flow path of the drains, urging residents to seek approval from the appropriate authority before building.
Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Dame Omua Oni-Okpaku, said that a permanent solution is being worked out to control flooding challenges in the state.

She added that the drains in Erediauwa area would be de-silted while the water will be channeled to the moat in the area, even as he assured of providing a permanent solution to the problem soon.

The commissioner tasked residents on proper waste disposal, regular clearing of drains and adjusting to new behaviours to mitigate climate change, noting that “Sensitisation is ongoing against indiscriminate building and improper waste disposal. We want to revive neighbourhood watch through which traditional rulers will help check against indiscriminate building in their area of jurisdiction.”

The affected areas visited by the state government officials include, the Bonisk Crescent and Sam Excellent Atitiekae Avenue at Ugbor, GRA and Erediauwa Road, off Benin-Sapele Road.

