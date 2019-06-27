FAO Rolls Out Plans To Mitigate Antimicrobial Resistance

Connect with us
The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the World Organisation for Animal Health  in collaboration with the federal government through the ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development, Health and Environment, has rolled out five action plans to mitigate the effect of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) in human and animal in the country.

LEADERSHIP reports that the AMR which is a global threat to human and animal health, endangers modern human veterinary medicine as well as undermines the safety of food and environment.

Speaking at a three-day regional conference with some Anglophone African countries, in Abuja, to assess the current mitigation strategies, the Country Representative of FAO in Nigeria, Suffyan Koroma, who highlighted the five pillars approach which include increase awareness about the problem, increase in surveillance, improve of factional use of medicine,  infection prevention and control and investment in AMR, said FAO is always ready to contribute to international efforts to mitigate the spread of antimicrobial resistance.

Koroma who was represented by Hiver Boussini, expressed hope that the meeting would address the issues according to the needs and priorities of countries and regions in Africa, and assess the current mitigation strategies that will pave way for the development and effective implementation of adequate approaches to address Antimicrobial Resistance and Antimicrobial Use.

He said the misuse of antibiotics in agriculture contributed to the spread of AMR and also undermined the efficacy of veterinary and human medicines.

Armed with the right expertise, he noted that FAO is uniquely placed to contribute to international efforts to address AMR  and to provide support to governments, producers, traders and other stakeholders to adopt measures to minimize the use of antimicrobials, while being sensitive to the needs of the food and agriculture sector worldwide.

He added, “This is crisis, and it is global. It is one of the major threat to public in this generation, as gripping evidence shows that the total volume of antibiotics used, also in food production drives resistance.

Also speaking, a representative of WHO, Omotayo Hamzat, said addressing antimicrobial existence in the country will require concerted efforts of multiple stakeholders.

He said, ” We are collecting data from sites to analyse and see what is the trend of the antibiotics resistance in the country.

”This same thing happens in the animal environment, for growth of hormones or other things, we use antibiotics, inappropriately within this animal and when this animals are killed, human beings eat them, and they carry the resistance antimicrobial into their own body because it is the same drugs they are resistance to.

