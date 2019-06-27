Investors Inject $9M Into Energy Solutions Provider Arnergy 

…as Arnegy Targets 35,000 SMEs in 36 months

Nigerian distributed utility company, Arnergy has announced it has raised nine million dollars in a series A round of funding led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures with participation from the Norwegian Investment Fund for Developing Countries (Norfund), EDFI ElectriFI and All On.

As a result of the injection of the new capital, Arnergy’s market scaling ambitions, will include new business models and partnership opportunities, as well as consumer financing and channel expansion activities.Targeted verticals for the company’s 5KW modular systems will include small businesses, healthcare, hospitality, financial services, agribusiness and education.

This funding is important and laudable as it makes more clean and renewable energy affordable to Nigerians, as sixty million diesel generators used across the country create eight hundred metric tons of carbon monoxide which is harmful.

Mr Femi Adeyemo, Founder and CEO of Arnergy in the media brief held in Lagos that had the presence of the investors, said, “We are excited to enter this next phase in Arnergy’s development with investors that share our vision of tackling the most pressing energy challenges across emerging market economies,

starting with Nigeria. We believe that energy needs in Nigeria have surpassed rudimentary requirements of low power utilization and our product offerings are solving for reliability and not just access”.

According to Adeyemo, Arnergy’s distributed renewable energy systems harness the combination of solar power, superior storage solutions and proprietary remote management technologies to deliver scalable, reliable and affordable energy solutions that are tailored to tackle issues related to intermittency and grid unreliability. “Since the launch, Arnergy has delivered over 2MW of installed capacity and over 5MWh of storage capacity to business and residential clients across Nigeria,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Mr Carmichael Roberts of Breakthrough Energy Ventures, one of the investor companies stated that Arnergy understands the West African market and it’s need for power reliability.

“Creating accessibility to reliable renewable energy sources is paramount to economic growth in this region. With Arnergy’s technology, we can significantly decrease carbon emissions and it’s a model that can be replicated all over the developing world.”

Mr Mark Davis, Executive Vice President EVP of Clean Energy from Norfund stated, “Access to clean and stable energy is a prerequisite for job creation and development. Norfund is proud to support the expansion of Arnergy which will provide Nigerian households and businesses on a weak-grid connection with a cheaper, cleaner and more reliable power solution to meet their daily needs,”

According to Damilola Ogunbiyi, the CEO of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), “I am delighted that Arnergy, a home grown company and one of the market leaders for off grid energy in Nigeria, has reached this milestone to raise capital from such an impressive group of local and international investors. It is a validation of all the hard work the REA and all of our partners are doing to create an enabling environment for off grid development ”.

Arnergy, a distributed utility company that provides energy solutions tailored towards energy reliability in emerging markets, targets 35,000 businesses across

the healthcare, education, hospitality and agribusiness sectors in thirty-six months to provide energy solutions to them.