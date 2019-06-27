SPORTS
Mane Set For AFCON Debut Against Algeria
After missing Senegal’s opening Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) match against Tanzania, forward Sadio Mane is expected to make his long-awaited first appearance of this year’s tournament when they face Algeria in Group C, today.
The 27-year-old, who is taking part in the event for the third time, sat out the Tanzania game through suspension for the accumulation of yellow cards during the qualifying competition.
Mane, scorer of 22 league goals for Liverpool last season, could find himself short of match rhythm, having played only one competitive game – the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1 – since the English Premier League season ended on May 12.
He told France Football magazine this week that he would happily trade the Champions League medal he won with Liverpool for a first-ever African title for his country.
“It’s up to us to achieve something big,” he said. “Of course we are among the favourites, we will not hide it.
“To win for my country, which has never won a CAN, would be magnificent. I am even ready to trade a Champions League against a CAN. The return to Dakar would be extraordinary. It would be my craziest dream.”
Mane, who has scored 16 goals in 60 appearances for Senegal, has never really shone at the tournament.
He played two matches in 2015 when his side went out in the first round and, two years ago in Gabon, scored two goals but could not prevent a quarterfinal elimination against Cameroon, missing the decisive penalty in the shootout.
Coach Aliou Cisse was reserved about Mane’s return, saying only: “The return of Sadio Mane can give us a boost – having a player like Mane is a plus for the team. He’s one of our leaders and he’s ready.”
Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi dismissed suggestions that the match was a personal duel between Mane and Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez.
“This is coming from the journalists, not from us,” he said. “The players don’t have this feeling.
“Riyad Mahrez knows he is one very good player inside a group, inside a team, that is what he is feeling. I am sure (Egypt forward) Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane feel the same thing.”
MOST READ
TETFund: Boosting ICT Use In Tertiary Institutions
The role of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) cannot be over emphasized. More so, bringing ICT to the school environment...
Certificate Case Dismissal: It’s Time To Build Kwara For All – AbdulRazaq
Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday restated his commitment to building a state that works for everyone, irrespective of political...
Niger Gov Signs Law For Funding Of State Assembly, NSIEC
Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has signed into law two bills to provide for the management of funds for...
Bauchi Group Condemns Threat Against Ex-Gov Abubakar
A civil rights group, Bauchi Civil Society Organisation Network, has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate...
NDLEA Demands Collective Approach Against Drug Abuse
The Sokoto State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Muhammadu Misbahu Idris said yesterday that the fight against drug...
NDLEA Arrests 59 Drug Dealers In Kebbi
Fifty-nine suspected drug dealers have been arrested with 236.737 kilogrammrs of illicit drugs and psychological substance within six months in...
NDLEA Raises Concern Over High Rate Of Drug Abuse In Nasarawa
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Nasarawa State Command has raised the alarm over high rate of abuse of...
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS17 hours ago
APC Ready To Challenge Some Positions In Zamfara-Party Chairman
- NEWS15 hours ago
Beauty Queen ‘Raped By Gambia’s Ex-President Jammeh’
- NEWS18 hours ago
I Left No Debt In Zamfara, Says Ex-Gov. Yari
- POLITICS12 hours ago
Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial Election : I Contested Against INEC And PDP, Says Akpabio
- NEWS16 hours ago
Pastor Seeks Divorce, Alleging Wife Demands `Bribe’ Before Sex
- NEWS17 hours ago
TB Joshua Pulled 40,000 To Mount Precipice, Nazareth
- FOOTBALL12 hours ago
JUST-IN: Super Eagles First To Qualify For AFCON Round Of 16
- NEWS12 hours ago
EFCC Arraingns Borno Perm Sec , Others Over N118.3M Fraud