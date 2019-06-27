Time To Call Out Those Against Good Governance In Edo

Prior to his introduction as the likely successor to the former labour leader, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Mr Godwin Obaseki had worked behind the scene in Oshiomhole’s administration as the chairman of the State Economic Team.

Only few of those in the cabinet then, knew that Obaseki was the engine room and contributed, in no small means, to the success of the Oshiomhole administration. He worked tirelessly to ensure that funds needed to drive the programmes and policies of the administration were never short in coming, especially against the background of the dwindling monthly allocation from Abuja.

It was this reason that Oshiomhole, in many of the campaign rally, described Obaseki as the “brain box” of his administration, and declared that he needed a successor with financial expertise who will ‘bring money out of stone’ as the mainstay of the country’s economy, oil, was no longer one to rely upon if the state is to develop.

Even in the face of stiff opposition from other political figures, including his deputy, Dr. Pius Odubu, Oshiomhole insisted that with the economic woes being witnessed in the country and falling oil prices making it impossible for some state governors to pay workers their hard earn wages, Obaseki remains his choice of successor.

Haven emerged the candidate of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the governorship poll, Obaseki and the former labour leader, went round the nook and crannies of the state to canvass for votes for the elections which the APC later emerged victorious. Obaseki, the man whose shoulder much responsibilities now rested, especially against the backdrop of Oshomhole’s performance in office, told the people, on the day of his inauguration, that he was in a hurry to deliver on all his campaign promises.

To start with, he embarked upon an aggressive revenue generation drive through the deployment of technology to enhance revenue collection and minimise leakages.

This move, incidentally proved to be the first and major criticism of the Obaseki led government by very few individuals who had feasted and cashed in on the loopholes to corruptly enrich themselves, saw everything wrong with the new system. The effectiveness of the system which did not take long to be noticed, saw to the increment of most councils’ Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) by as much as 500 per cent. For instance, IGR of the 18 council areas rose from N30 million to N150 million as at November 2017.

As expected of him by his predecessor, haven taken care of the issue of raising the state IGR, the governor, who has now won his way into the hearts of Edolites with his performance, embarked on institutional reforms that have seen the state taken a pole-position in educational sector, sports, judiciary, commerce, and most importantly, civil service that is the driver of the government programmes and policies.

Obaseki’s Midas touch in the civil service have led to a huge impact in the system, outside the physical structure, such as, the ongoing construction work on block C and D of the state secretariat, abandoned for over 30 years by successive governments. Obaseki also embarked on construction work on two state of the art training centres for the civil service.

The governor has also ensured that training programmes that have eluded the civil servants for years was restored and thus seen to the training of hundreds of them. The man on rescue mission has placed the use of Information Technology (IT) in the front burner of the reform in order to enhance efficiency in the system. The sectorial reform also belted on the state sporting activities where complete renovation and reconstruction work of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium is nearing completion.

To make good his promise of ensuring that the state regains its pride of place in sporting arena in the country, the government is also in the process of awarding contracts for the construction of 20 mini stadiums across the 18 local government areas of the state. Obaseki’s support and avowed commitment to sports development have also led Bendel Insurance Football Club to gain promotion to the elites division of the professional league after 11 years in the lower division.

All over the world, education is a key driver of national development and societal growth. Education determines the livelihoods of the people and drive growth and development for generations to come. It is in recognition of this fact that Obaseki came with his flagship project in the sector, code named, “EdoBEST” Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation.

Osakue, who is the proprietor of Paragon Demonstration Group of Schools, insisted that only enemies of Edo State would deny Governor Godwin Obaseki a second term in office. He said that only a handful of greedy politicians are against another term of office for the governor over his refusal to settle them with monies meant for the development of the state.

While majority Edolites have continued to condemn in its entirety, the unwholesome activities of these political agitators who are bent on causing chaos for their selfish interest, we urge the performing governor to continue with his good work and not to be distracted by these few and greedy politicians.

– Nosakhare, a social commentator wrote in from Abuja

The project aimed to transform the public education system and learning outcomes in Edo.

Within just six months of official launch, it has unveiled 7, 000 government-trained teachers and is set to radically impact the lives of 150 000 Edo children. It must however be noted, that this is aside the ongoing renovation work in over 230 public schools across the state. Obaseki recognises the fact that to drive commerce, the roads, for one, must be motorable. As such, so many roads are receiving priority attention from the governor.

In fact, it is in recognition of his commitment to ensuring constant maintenance of the roads that earned him the nick name, ‘Wake and see Governor.’

The projects embarked upon by his administration are enormous and cut across all sectors of the state’s economy and thus requires huge financial resources to execute. Unfortunately, while majority of the people appreciates this, few however, are not appreciative of this fact and want the old order where they will continue to line their pockets with the state’s resources.

It is this few ‘Enemy of Edo’ who have turned themselves into political agitators that have launched the drum beat of war ahead of the state’s 2020 governorship elections that is still over a year away.

