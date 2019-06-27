FOOTBALL
Trump Invites USWNT To White House After Rapinoe Barb
President Donald Trump has invited the U.S. women’s soccer team to the White House, regardless of whether they win the World Cup, after Megan Rapinoe’s assertion that she is “not going to the f—ing White House.”
Rapinoe, who has described herself as a “walking protest” to Trump’s policies, made her recent comments about a potential White House visit to soccer magazine Eight by Eight.
“I’m not going to the f—ing White House,” Rapinoe, the team’s co-captain, said during the interview, which was posted to the magazine’s Twitter account Tuesday. “No. I’m not going to the White House. We’re not going to be invited. I doubt it.”
Trump responded Wednesday morning with a series of tweets.
Trump called out Rapinoe earlier this week for her protests during the national anthem, telling The Hill in an interview Monday that he disagrees with her actions.
After Rapinoe started kneeling during the anthem, the U.S. Soccer Federation adopted a policy that requires players to stand during it. Now she stands, but she has been criticized for not singing and putting her hand over her heart like other players.
Rapinoe, who scored two goals Monday against Spain to help the U.S. reach the World Cup quarterfinals, previously stated that she would “absolutely not” visit the White House in an interview last month with Sports Illustrated.
“I am not going to fake it, hobnob with the president, who is clearly against so many of the things that I am (for) and so many of the things that I actually am,” Rapinoe told SI. “I have no interest in extending our platform to him.”
Fellow U.S. star Alex Morgan also has said she would decline an invitation to the White House, telling Time Magazine that she doesn’t “stand for a lot of things the current office stands for.”
“We don’t have to be put in this little box,” Morgan told Time in an interview published last month. “There’s the narrative that’s been said hundreds of times about any sort of athlete who’s spoken out politically. ‘Stick to sports.’ We’re much more than that, OK?”
Rapinoe, Morgan and the U.S. team will face host nation France in a World Cup quarterfinal Friday in Paris. Rapinoe is set to address the media Thursday.
MOST READ
Presidential Tribunal Dismisses HDP Faction’s Petition Against PMB
The Presidential Election Tribunal has dismissed the application seeking the withdrawal of Hope Democratic Party from the petition challenging president...
Trump Hits Out At ‘Unacceptable’ India Tarrifs
US President Donald Trump has called new Indian tariffs on US products “unacceptable” and demanded that they be withdrawn. India...
Gov. Ganduje Appoints Makoda As Chief Of Staff
Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has appointed the immediate past Commissioner for Environment, Ali Makoda, as Chief of Staff....
Oil Prices Drop As Traders Wait For G20, OPEC+ Meetings
Oil prices fell on Thursday to erase some of the previous session’s strong gains, as traders wait for the G20...
Troops Ambush, Kill Terrorists In Failed Attack In Yobe
Troops killed a number of terrorists in an ambush, after they attempted to attack military a location at Gonori in...
Participants Laud Stella Odua Over 2019 ICT Training
Beneficiaries of Princess Stella Odua 2019 Information and Communications Technology (ICT) empowerment programme have commended the Senator for empowering members...
5,000 Flee Homes Over Erupting Volcano In Papua New Guinea
An erupting volcano in Papua New Guinea that has blanketed a town in ash has forced around 5,000 people from...
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS23 hours ago
APC Ready To Challenge Some Positions In Zamfara-Party Chairman
- NEWS22 hours ago
Beauty Queen ‘Raped By Gambia’s Ex-President Jammeh’
- POLITICS18 hours ago
Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial Election : I Contested Against INEC And PDP, Says Akpabio
- NEWS18 hours ago
EFCC Arraingns Borno Perm Sec , Others Over N118.3M Fraud
- NEWS22 hours ago
Pastor Seeks Divorce, Alleging Wife Demands `Bribe’ Before Sex
- FOOTBALL18 hours ago
JUST-IN: Super Eagles First To Qualify For AFCON Round Of 16
- NEWS23 hours ago
TB Joshua Pulled 40,000 To Mount Precipice, Nazareth
- NEWS24 hours ago
Kano Rainstorm: Rep Dambazau Appeals To NEMA For Relief Materials