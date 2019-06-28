Gov’t Committed To Eradicate HIV/AIDs Epidemics By 2030

The National Director, HIV/AIDs Division, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr. Araoye Segilola restated that President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s commitment to the eradication of HIV/AIDs epidemics by 2030, to reach its zero infection target.

Mr. Segilola disclosure this during a scientific roundtable series, in Abuja. Organised by the Centre For Integrated Health Program (CIHP) with the theme: “Reaching “zero”, Emerging dynamics of HIV epidemics in Nigeria”.

He said, “Government is concern about this young of people between the ages of 15 to 24 years, which is over one percent, because those are the future of the country. We need to do everything humanly possible to eradicate HIV epidemic within that population of aged.

“As a government we are working hard to reduce and remove bare to accessing to healthcare.

“We pledge to put patients first in all of our programs Medicaid and the Health Insurance Exchanges. To do this, we are working with partners to make health care decisions that are best for them,” he said.

He noted that the government is working heard to find best ways to enable HIV patients have access to the use of technology and treatment to support patient centered care.

In the same vain, CEO of CIHP, Dr. Bolanle Oyeledun said, “Many people living with HIV in Nigeria are not unaware of their status. Nigeria continues to fall short of providing the recommended number of HIV testing and counselling sites.

“Low levels of access to anti retroviral treatment remains the major issue for people living with HIV in the country, meaning that there are still many AIDS-related deaths in Nigeria, to poor medical treatment.

“This means giving them meaningful information about quality and costs to be active health care consumers. It also includes supporting innovative approaches to improving quality, accessibility, and affordability,” she said.

Reviewing the document, the Country Director, US-CDC in Nigeria, Dr. Mahesh Swaminathan said the new data differentiate HIV prevalence by state, indicating an epidemic that is having a greater impact in certain areas of the country.

According to him, “this news 90-90-90 targets is to help the country measurement the impact of epidemics, the target ahead of 2020 deadline is to have 90% of all patients of people living with HIV to know they status and for all those who know their status, 90% of they should be on treatment.

“The South-South zone of the country has the highest HIV prevalence, at 3.1% among adults aged 15–49 years. HIV prevalence is also high in the North Central zone (2.0%) and in the South East zone (1.9%). HIV prevalence is lower in the South West zone (1.1%), the North East zone (1.1%) and the North West zone (0.6%).” he said.

The data from the Nigeria National HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS) are based a review stated enhanced methodology. The survey provides a clearer understanding of Nigeria’s HIV epidemic and shines a light on progress and the remaining gaps and challenges.

While Nigeria’s national HIV prevalence is 1.4% among adults aged 15–49 years, women aged 15–49 years are more than twice as likely to be living with HIV than men (1.9% versus 0.9%.). The difference in HIV prevalence between women and men is greatest among younger adults, with young women aged 20–24 years more than three times as likely to be living with HIV as young men in the same age group. Among children aged 0–14 years, HIV prevalence according to the new data is 0.2%. Significant efforts have been made in recent years to stop new HIV infections among children.

At the national level, viral suppression among people living with HIV aged 15–49 years stands at 42.3% (45.3% among women and 34.5% among men). When people living with HIV are virally suppressed they remain healthy and transmission of the virus is prevented.

The improved understanding of the country’s HIV epidemic will allow for more efficient investments in the response to HIV and more effective planning for the provision of HIV prevention, care and treatment services, including a focus on key populations.